Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab. F—k that jab, and f—k y’all for trying to make me get it. I don’t know how Hollywood feel about me right now.”

The N.W.A. star clarified, “I didn’t turn [$9 million] down. Them motherf—kers wouldn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just didn’t give it to me.”

Though Ice Cube didn’t name the film on the podcast, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the Friday actor was referring to the upcoming Jack Black comedy Oh Hell No.

The Center for Disease Control states that the “vaccines are safe and effective” and “recommends COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 6 months and older and boosters for everyone 5 years and older, if eligible.” The CDC also notes that “COVID-19 vaccination significantly lowers your risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death if you get infected.”

The “It Was a Good Day” artist joins a handful of other stars who have spoken out about their decision not to get vaccinated against COVID.

Aaron Rodgers drew criticism in November 2021 after he was diagnosed with coronavirus and revealed he wasn’t vaccinated — despite previously saying that he was “immunized” against the disease.

“It wasn’t some sort of ruse or lie, it was the truth. Had there been a follow-up to my statement that I’d been immunized, I would have responded with this: I would have said, ‘Look, I’m not some sort of anti-vax flat-Earther. I’m somebody who’s a critical thinker,’” the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, said on The Pat McAffee Show at the time. “I march to the beat of my own drum. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy, [in the] ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something.”

While several stars have spoken out against the vaccine, the majority of Hollywood has been on board with getting the shots.

“Fully….VACCINATED!!! Grateful beyond measure,” Julia Roberts wrote via Instagram in May 2021. “If you are not vaccinated and have the GOOD FORTUNE to get vaccinated- go,go,go! #weareinthistogether.”

Sarah Hyland, for her part, shared via Instagram in September 2021, “Got my booster vaccine AND my flu shot!!! Stay healthy and trust SCIENCE my friends!”