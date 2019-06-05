Idris Elba has loved and lost and loved and lost and loved once more. After his extravagant wedding to Sabrina Dhowre, the Luther star opened up about his decision to walk down the aisle a third time.

“You know, I’m 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina,” Elba said in the couple’s July 2019 cover story for British Vogue. “It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But …”

The Golden Globe winner, who was previously married to Hanne “Kim” Nørgaard from 1999 to 2003 and Sonya Nicole Hamlin briefly in 2006, first bumped into Dhowre at a jazz bar in Vancouver, Canada, in 2017 while he was in town to film The Mountain Between Us.

“We’ve been literally inseparable since we met,” he told the magazine, calling it “love at first sight.”

Not long after their first encounter, the former Miss Vancouver grew close with Elba’s blended family. “Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I’ve known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more,” he explained.

By February 2018, the actor and Dhowre were engaged. They exchanged vows during a three-day ceremony at the Ksar Char-Bagh Hotel in Marrakesh, Morocco, this April, choosing the location because it was in between east and west Africa, where Elba and Dhowre’s families, respectively, are from.

The model wore two custom Vera Wang gowns at the wedding, while Elba sported a Ozwald Boateng suit. A month later, they walked the red carpet together at the 2019 Met Gala.

The DJ shares daughter Isan, 17, with Nørgaard and son Winston, 5, with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth.

