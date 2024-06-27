Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater‘s connection is unlike any relationship she has ever been in.

“[Ariana] is her authentic self with Ethan,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “It’s not superficial, but more intellectual and emotional.”

According to the insider, Grande, 30, is “finally fulfilled in a relationship” now that she’s dating Slater. Grande’s loved ones have also given Slater, 32, their stamp of approval, including her brother, Frankie.

“Her family trusts [Ethan] because he’s caring and a gentleman,” the source added.

The pair met while filming the upcoming two-part Wicked movie musical. At the time, Grande was still married to husband Dalton Gomez. Us confirmed in June 2023 that Grande started dating Slater after quietly separating from Gomez, 28. Slater, meanwhile, is going through his own divorce proceedings with estranged wife Lilly Jay, with whom he shares an infant son.

“They’re a little dorky and [both] theater geeks at heart. She loves that about him. It’s mutual,” a second insider shared with Us in November 2023. “Their relationship is blossoming. It’s effortless with zero drama.”

Grande has largely remained tight-lipped about the new man in her life. Before the release of her album Eternal Sunshine, however, she opened up about the outside pressure.

“I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people, misunderstand the people you love and you and anything,” Grande said on a February episode of “The Zach Sang Show” on the Amazon Music channel.

Grande weighed in on the inspiration for her new music, adding, “It was scary to leave it up to these selective memory people to decipher. I think it’s the absolute worst idea. I’m so nervous.”

After Eternal Sunshine was released, Grande took to social media with a message for fans.

“I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of the album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage (and is also entirely misinterpreting the intention behind the music) …” she wrote via Instagram Story in March. “I ask that you please do not.”

The singer urged her followers to choose kindness, noting, “It is not how to support me. It is the opposite. Although this album captures a lot of painful moments, it also is woven together with a through line of deep, sincere love. If you cannot hear that, please listen more closely. Thank you.”

For more on Grande’s strong bond with Slater, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.