Roses for one! Carly Waddell got real about her dating life — and how hard she’s working to meet a new man — after her split from Evan Bass.

“I have this fantasy that one day I’m just gonna be out walking around and I’m gonna meet this, like, wonderful man and he is just going to wow me,” Waddell, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “That’s in my brain. I’m manifesting that for myself.”

The “Your Friends Like Me More” singer, who announced her divorce from Bass, 40, in December 2020, confessed that she hasn’t really started to see other people.

When it comes to dating apps, the Texas native told Us, “I don’t know if it’s that I’m not ready or that I just don’t have the time or energy. I’m not quite sure what my reasoning is.”

The Bachelor alum, who started releasing new music in May, explained she’s been “so focused on putting all this stuff together” the past two years — including juggling her and Bass’ two children — that she hasn’t had time to go out on the town. (The estranged couple share daughter Bella, 5, and son Charlie, 3. Bass also has three sons from a past relationship.)

“I could get a babysitter, but I don’t care right now,” Waddell told Us, revealing that she has the little ones 80 percent of the time. “Maybe when someone walks into my life, then I’ll start caring. But right now, I don’t know. Whatever. I’m good alone. I’m like actually doing pretty good.”

The TV personality, who met her estranged husband on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, further explained that she is “nervous” about shaking up her life again with the addition of a new man.

“We have such a good thing going on now that someone stepping in and, like, changing the way that we do life makes me really a little bit nervous now,” she said. “I don’t know how comfortable I am with that idea.”

While Waddell isn’t jumping into a new romance just yet, she is happy with her and Bass’ relationship these days. The pair, who were married three years before calling it quits, are at ease with their coparenting schedule.

“They go over there every other weekend. And I remember at first I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, what are they doing over there?’ But now I’m just like, ‘He’s got it,’” the “Dream Train” singer told Us. “If there’s ever a problem, like, a sickness or something, we talk about it and we work it out. But it’s not a problem. It’s very easy.”

The Bachelor Nation star’s newfound balance with the Tennessee native has also allowed her more time to work on her music. Waddell released “Your Friends Like Me More” on Monday, May 1, and will continue to drop five more tracks in the new few months. (The second song, “Two Little Angels,” comes out on Friday, May 12.)

“This has been, like, [a] third baby for [me] the past two and a half years,” she said of the EP. “I’m super stoked. It’s [a] super fun one. I have a bunch of really fun — I call them, like, women empowerment, fun songs.”

The artist called her first new song a “banger” noting that “it’s so fun” and “super relatable.” Waddell, however, insisted that the tune is not about Bass despite their recent breakup.

“I’m not Taylor Swift,” the former reality told Us with a laugh. “It’s not about Evan! People can interpret however they want to — they’re gonna do it anyway.”