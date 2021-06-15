Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass: The Way They Were

Not so beachy. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ romantic love story came to an end in December 2020 after three years of marriage when the pair announced they were separating.

Waddell, who competed on season 19 of The Bachelor for Chris Soules’ heart in 2015, met her future husband while appearing on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in the summer of 2016. Although the duo didn’t instantly fall for one another, their love grew while in Mexico and Bass proposed during the season finale.

The former couple put down roots in Nashville, which is where the season 12 Bachelorette contestant grew up, before walking down the aisle in Mexico one year after meeting. Two children later — the pair share daughter Bella and son Charlie — Waddell and Bass had cemented themselves as a beloved Bachelor Nation pairing.

The romantic side of their relationship, however, fizzled out near the end of 2020, with the duo announcing their divorce in December of that year ahead of the holidays. The split news broke a few months after eagle-eyed fans noticed that Bass hadn’t posted about Waddell on social media since June 2020.

“There’s never been a better paradise love story,” the businessman captioned his last photo in June of the couple from a body painting date on BIP. The same month, he reflected on his time in Bachelor Nation, in honor of JoJo Fletcher’s season re-airing. “I’ll be forever grateful for everything the bachelor has done for me that I’m OK looking like an idiot again tonight,” he wrote at the time. “And of course, the positives far outweigh the silliness. Oh, and it all led to a dramatic turnaround on paradise that led to wedding bells and beautiful children :).”

The singer, for her part, last posted a family photo for Halloween in October 2020. Two months later, she shared a vlog titled, “I Moved! Mini House Tour,” which sent up red flags for many of the duo’s followers. Throughout the home tour, Waddell made the move sound singular pointing out “my new green couch” and the TV stand that “I bought.”

Days after publicly sharing the news of their breakup, Waddell broke down when speaking about her family’s “new normal” during Christmas celebrations with her two children and no Bass.

“[It] feels incredibly abnormal, and actually very sad. A lot of you kind people have asked if I’m OK. And I want to say I am, but I’m not. I will be though,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “Today is the first day that both kids are staying at Evan’s house overnight. I feel like I’m missing a piece of my soul. I’m literally just sitting by myself writing this. But I’m thankful that it was a white Christmas, and I’m thankful the kids all get to be having a blast with their dad and brothers. They are feeling so loved.”

Bass, on the other hand, stayed quiet about the split until his return to social media in April 2021, asking fans for “empathy” since they had only heard one side of the story.

Scroll down for a timeline of the Bachelor Nation’s relationship and post-split dynamic: