After months of social media silence, Evan Bass made a bizarre (and brief) return to Instagram. The Bachelorette alum posted a screenshot of his text messages with ex Carly Waddell on Monday, March 22, via Instagram Stories.

In the since-deleted screenshot obtained by Us Weekly, the 38-year-old erectile dysfunction specialist encouraged Waddell, 35, to “marry an Italian” because it will “make me happy.”

“No one short,” he added. “Someone over 6 feet.”

In addition to replying, “Omg,” Waddell wrote, “Also I wouldn’t marry an Italian.”

Bass texted her back, “I’m not going into this without you committing to marry an Italian.”

He captioned the pic: “When your soon to be ex-wife won’t commit to appropriate boundaries.”

According to reports, Bass also answered fan questions with the disclaimer that all of his responses were “jokes” on Monday night.

“What happened with you and Carly?” one person asked. He replied, “She couldn’t handle the fact I’m Italian.”

After another user inquired about them getting back together, Bass wrote that Waddell would have to “unblock” him first. He answered a second question about a potential reconciliation with a line from the nursery rhyme Humpty Dumpty: “All the kings horses and all the kings men.”

Bass and Waddell, who met while filming season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, announced their split in December 2020 after three years of marriage. The twosome, who share daughter Bella, 3, and son Charlie, 16 months, quietly called it quits a month prior.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” the ABC stars said in a joint statement on December 23. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

Waddell has filmed several YouTube videos with references to the split in recent months, including a Valentine’s Day Q&A about relationships.

“It takes two people to be in a relationship,” she said last month. “You can’t change that person’s mind. This is a thing that I realized in life now. I can’t change someone’s mind. … When relationships are over, it’s really sad. But there’s a lot of growth that happens in that there’s a lot of, like, understanding that happens, like, way later.”

Bass, for his part, has kept a low profile amid the pair’s divorce.

“Evan is much more private,” a source told Us in January. “He is not going to go on social media to open up about what happened. Of course, this has affected him and he’s trying to just move on and handle it privately.”