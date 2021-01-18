Keeping it in the family. Carly Waddell plans to keep her wedding ring for her daughter, Bella, following her split from Evan Bass.

“I got a ring when I got this dress — well, actually, it’s a different one because I returned that one and switched it — but one day you’re gonna get it,” the Bachelor alum, 35, told her toddler while trying on dresses from her time on the franchise in a Sunday, January 17, YouTube video. “I’m gonna give that ring to you. Isn’t that cool? I don’t need it anymore.”

The Texas native added that she was also going to “save” some of her formal looks for the little one — including the purple dress she wore when Bass, 38, proposed.

“This one I wore when I got engaged,” the “Dream Train” singer said before showing Bella the floor-length gown. “Is it bad that I just, like, want her to not like this one? I actually got this in Aruba when I was working at a cruise ship. Lots of these are cruise ship clothes I took to Bachelor Land.”

Waddell’s daughter did approve of the dress because of its leaf pattern and purple color. She said, “One day, I’m gonna dress up like mama.”

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost shares Bella and son Charlie, 14 months, with the Bachelorette alum. News broke in December 2020 that the Bachelor Nation members had called it quits after three years of marriage.

“We went to therapy,” Waddell said at the time. “We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves and, ultimately, I think that was our biggest downfall. … If you don’t have a foundation for yourself, then you crumble.”

The former cruise ship singer added, “I always told him, if he wanted out it was his call because I just am not a person that would ever be out. … What are you gonna do? If somebody doesn’t wanna be with you, they don’t wanna be with you and you sage.”

Waddell noted that she and the erectile dysfunction expert split in November 2020, while Bass’ ex-wife, Marie Bass, alleged that the Bachelor in Paradise alums had been broken up for two years.

Amid their divorce, Waddell has hired a nanny. “Bella says that that’s her best friend which makes me really happy, you guys,” she gushed in a YouTube video earlier this month. “Because I don’t think it could be any better than that. So shoutout Sam, you’re awesome.”