Asking for help. Carly Waddell hired a nanny for her and Evan Bass’ two kids two weeks after announcing their split.

“We just got a nanny and [my daughter], Bella, says that that’s her best friend which makes me really happy you guys,” the Bachelor alum, 35, said in a Sunday, January 10, YouTube video with her eldest child. “Because I don’t think it could be any better than that. So shoutout Sam, you’re awesome.”

The Texas native, who also shares son Charlie, 12 months, with Bass, 38, added that Bella “loves” Sam.

The “Dream Train” singer went on to ask her daughter what she was drawing while they worked on a vision board together, and Bella replied, “My dada.”

“Are you going to spend more time with your dad in the new year?” Waddell asked. “Are those his eyes, is that his mouth? You did a good job.”

She and the Bachelorette alum announced their decision to split in December 2020 after trying “for a really long time to make it work.”

The former cruise ship singer explained in a YouTube video at the time: “We went to therapy. We focused a lot more on the kids than we focused on ourselves and, ultimately, I think that was our biggest downfall. … If you don’t have a foundation for yourself, then you crumble.”

While Bass’ ex-wife, Marie Bass, alleged that Waddell and the Tennessee native had been broken up for two years, Waddell had a different timeline. “There’s been weird stuff going on about people asking me when we separated,” the songwriter said via YouTube. “We separated the day after Thanksgiving.”

The “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost added, “I always told him, if he wanted out it was his call because I just am not a person that would ever be out. … What are you gonna do? If somebody doesn’t wanna be with you, they don’t wanna be with you and you sage. He was sitting right where I’m sitting. … I found this house and Evan told me to buy this house and then he told me he didn’t want to live in it. So, here we are.”

The exes met and fell in love on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, tying the knot in June 2017 in Mexico. They welcomed Bella in February 2018 and Charlie in November 2019. The little ones joined Bass’ three sons from his previous marriage to Marie.