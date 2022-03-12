Always team Carly! Jade Roper is rooting for her longtime friend Carly Waddell to find love again after her split from Evan Bass.

“We’ve joked about her, like, downloading dating apps,” the 35-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, March 9, while promoting her Sacred Skulls NFT project. “I think she’s, like, to that point where she’s ready [to date].”

The women, who met on season 19 of The Bachelor in 2015, still do their “Mommies Tell All” podcast together, but Roper explained that they don’t always meet face to face these days.

“She’s good. I haven’t seen her in a while either though [because] life gets so crazy,” the Colorado native told Us. “But we still talk and she’s doing really well. I think she is at a good spot in her life.”

After becoming close with Waddell, 36, on The Bachelor, the ladies both joined season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. Roper got engaged during the season, while Waddell left single. However, she returned for season 3 of the reality series, which is when she met Bass, 39.

Roper married Tanner Tolbert in January 2016 and their nuptials aired on ABC the following month. They have since welcomed three children: daughter Emmy, 4, and sons Brooks, 2, and Reed, 15 months.

Waddell and Bass, for their part, tied the knot in Mexico in June 2017 after previously moving in together one year prior. The duo — who share daughter Bella, 3, and son Charlie, 2 — announced their split in December 2020.

The Bachelorette alum has since gotten back into the dating game, confirming via his Instagram Story in June 2021, “Yes, I’m dating.” Bass also said at the time that he was feeling “happier than I’ve been in a long time.”

Waddell, on the other hand, has previously joked about the difficulties that come with being a single mom trying to get back out there.

“Me trying to get back in the dating scene after being married,” the “Dream Train” songstress captioned a TikTok video in January in which she lip-synched, “Are you new here? Yeah,” as she held several self-help books about finding love.

Roper is all for Waddell starting fresh. In fact, she previously told Us that her BFF would be a “fun Bachelorette” if she returned to the franchise. “I mean, it honestly does work for some people,” she said in March 2021. “I think it would be great for her.”

In addition to being Waddell’s hype woman, Roper has been keeping busy with her Sacred Skulls NFT project, which is a women owned venture that helps ladies get involved with the crypto space.

“One of our big goals is to onboard more women into this space [and] bring more awareness about the financial opportunities,” the mother of three told Us on Wednesday. “We are also partnering with Every Mother Counts. … Which helps provide safe birth practices for mothers and infants everywhere across the world. And they stand for a lot of like great policy changes, like paid maternity [leave].”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants