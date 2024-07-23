Benny Blanco showed off his love for Selena Gomez by treating her to a surprise weekend getaway with her friends.
“Benny planned Selena’s entire birthday weekend as a surprise to her and wanted to make her feel extra special this past weekend,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He hosted 10 of her closest friends at his Malibu home for a special celebration. Benny went out of his way to get decor and a cake for Selena, and they had a chef prepare an amazing meal for the group.”
The insider adds that Gomez, 32, was “so happy” to be surrounded by her “favorite people” for the weekend, including Blanco, 36.
“She and Benny are very serious and have talked about marriage,” the source tells Us, adding that the romance is “definitely endgame” for the singer. “Selena is really happy and is doing really well. She feels her life is peaceful right now.”
Following the surprise birthday bash, Blanco also gave a sweet birthday shout-out to his girlfriend via social media.
“I used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now I get to b urs in real life,” Blanco wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, July 22, referencing his appearance in Gomez’s music video “I Can’t Get Enough” featuring Tainy and J Balvin. “Happy bday bb! I love u!”
Gomez, for her part, posted snaps from her birthday party, which Blanco also attended.
“Thank you so much for your birthday wishes!! I’m very grateful and always thankful 🥰32,” the singer wrote alongside one picture of her posing in front of “Happy Birthday Selena” balloons.
In another birthday post, Gomez proved that freckles and a sunburned look over blushed makeup is in for the summer with two snaps showing off her makeup and a “B” necklace.
Gomez’s makeup artist, Jenna Nicole, noted in a separate post that the pop star was wearing only makeup from her own brand, Rare Beauty, including the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Worth and Virtue. The faux freckles were created using the Perfect Strokes Longwear Gel Eyeliner in True Brown.
Blanco couldn’t help but gush about Gomez in the comments section, writing, “I got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain 😍.”
Blanco and Gomez, who first connected while working on Gomez’s album Revival in 2015, first sparked dating rumors in July 2023, but Gomez didn’t confirm their relationship until that December.
Five months after hard-launching their romance, a source told Us that things were getting serious between Gomez and Blanco.
“He makes Selena laugh,” the insider shared in May, adding that Gomez believes she’s found The One in Blanco. “He makes her feel secure and happy. They both think they’ve found the person they’ll be with forever.”
Another source added at that time that Gomez’s “friends and family couldn’t be [more excited] for her,” noting, “She definitely sees this relationship going the distance. They’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page.”