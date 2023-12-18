Brad Pitt is “feeling great” about being in a new age bracket as he marks his milestone 60th birthday, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“He is in a loving relationship, his relationship with most of his kids is loving [and] he’s in a good place,” the insider says.

The Oscar winner, who turned 60 on Monday, December 18, has several events lined up for his milestone birthday, including outings with girlfriend Ines de Ramon. “Brad is planning on celebrating with a couple of his kids and Ines,” the source continues, adding that the couple “also have a small gathering planned for close friends this week for a more adult celebration.”

According to the insider, “All Brad wants this year is for his kids and himself to be happy.”

Pitt has endured several ups and downs over the past decade following his divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016. The exes tied the knot in 2014 and share six children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

Despite being declared legally single in April 2019, the former couple have been stuck in a messy battle regarding the custody of their minor children. Jolie, 48, and Pitt have also been fighting over their Château Miraval estate. In February 2022, Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie, claiming she illegally sold her shares of the French winery to “inflict harm” on him.

Jolie alleged in a complaint filed in October 2022 that she gave Pitt an opportunity to buy her out, but he would only agree if she signed a nondisclosure agreement. The Maleficent actress claimed that the agreement would have “contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.”

In the same filing, Jolie claimed that Pitt was “physically and emotionally abusive” toward her and their kids when the family took a flight from France to California in September 2016. Following the alleged incident, Pitt was investigated for child abuse and cleared of any wrongdoing in November 2016.

“Brad has owned everything he’s responsible for from day one — unlike the other side — but he’s not going to own anything he didn’t do,” Pitt’s lawyer Anne Kiley told Us in an October 2022 statement. “He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation.”

As Pitt’s legal drama with Jolie continues, he has found a silver lining with de Ramon, whom he began dating in November 2022. “Brad and Ines’ relationship is going really well. They’re in love,” a source exclusively told Us last month. The insider added that while the twosome “aren’t jumping into [marriage] just yet,” their relationship appears to be “going the distance.”

