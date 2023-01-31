You’ve got mail! Connie Britton revealed how she first met boyfriend David E. Windsor, whom she’s been quietly seeing since late 2019.

The Friday Night Lights alum, 55, confirmed her long-term romance during the Monday, January 30, episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy.

“I have an amazing man in my life now and he is definitely stepping into that more paternal role,” Britton told host Andy Cohen, referring to how involved Windsor has become in her son Eyob’s life. (The Emmy-nominated actress adopted Eyob “Yoby” from Ethiopia in November 2011.)

She explained that the former This Is Us producer came into her life “right before COVID,” clarifying that they first crossed paths in November 2019.

The former Nashville star gushed over her man, noting that he is part of the entertainment business and works as a writer. The twosome were set up during Britton’s 50th birthday bash for one of her “dear friends” — but the relationship didn’t actually start in person.

“I walked into his party and I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I don’t know a single soul at this party.’ But I was like, ‘It’s OK, I just wanna celebrate him. It’s his 50th birthday,’” the 9-1-1 alum recalled of the event. “And so I’m talking to my friend and he looks past me and he sees David across the room and he is like, ‘There’s someone here you have to meet.’”

The Massachusetts native said it was a moment that she will “never forget” after laying eyes on the Real O’Neals writer for the first time.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I wanna meet him.’ And then we actually didn’t meet that night because it was, like, you know, a sit down dinner [with] separate tables,” Britton continued, noting that she had to leave the party to put her son to bed before they were formally introduced. “My friend was like, ‘Wait, wait, wait. I wanted to introduce you to David!’ I’m like, ‘You know what, just have him email me.’”

Windsor, however, didn’t wait too long before making his move, sending a message to the Luckiest Girl Alive actress the next day.

Despite being a couple for more than three years, Britton has rarely spoken about her beau publicly. However, during her chat with Cohen, 54, on Monday, she dished about Windsor’s career and personal life without letting his last name slip.

The White Lotus alum revealed that her boyfriend is Jewish and Italian, which she called a “great combo.” She noted that he is divorced and has kids — son Archie and daughter Tilly — from his previous relationship.

The Dirty John star, for her part, was previously married to John Britton from 1991 to 1995. She was later linked to comedian Jason Mantzoukas before sparking romance speculation with Windsor in fall 2021.

Connie was initially spotted with the Trophy Wife producer in September 2021 while leaving the West Hollywood restaurant Sushi Park. One month later, the couple was photographed laughing in Los Angeles after a night out, according to pictures published by the Daily Mail.

In June 2022, the twosome were again photographed together after landing at Los Angeles International Airport. At the time, the pair were seen wearing matching hats as they walked through the terminal, per photos shared by Just Jared.