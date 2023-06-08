A family in turmoil. Ioan Gruffudd has had a rocky road with estranged wife Alice Evans and their two daughters since filing for divorce in March 2021.

The Fantastic Four actor’s divorce filing came after Evans claimed via Twitter in January 2021 that her “beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years” surprised her by declaring that “he is leaving his family, starting next week.”

The Abduction Club actress’ since-deleted tweet continued: “Me and our young daughters girls [sic] are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me.’ I’m so sorry.” The exes share daughters Ella and Elsie, born in 2009 and 2013, respectively.

In another since-deleted tweet, Evans — who exchanged vows with the Titanic actor in September 2007 — claimed that Gruffudd was behind her initial post being taken down. “When I am being gaslit and mentally tortured then hell yes I will wash my line in public,” she wrote.

The Vampire Diaries alum later accused her 102 Dalmatians costar of infidelity after Gruffudd debuted his relationship with girlfriend Bianca Wallace via Instagram in October 2021.

“So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer wants to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad … Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca,” she claimed in a since-deleted tweet.

One of Wallace’s friends came to her defense at the time, tweeting, “I have personally known Bianca for years and they have NOT even known each other for three years let alone have an affair!!”

The former couple’s problems didn’t end there; restraining orders and allegations of abuse have come into play as they navigate their messy divorce.

Gruffudd and Evans’ Messy Split

Evans Accuses Gruffudd of Infidelity

Gruffudd and Wallace went public with their relationship in October 2021. “Thank you for making me smile again @iambiancawallace ❤️💫💙,” the King Arthur actor captioned an Instagram photo of him smiling with the Australia native.

Evans reacted to the news by accusing the twosome of having an affair.

Evans Shares Alleged Text Messages Between Gruffudd and Daughter Ella

In July 2022, Evans shared screenshots of text messages that Gruffudd allegedly sent to their eldest daughter, Ella, amid their custody battle.

In the conversation, shared via Instagram, the Amazing Grace actor allegedly wrote that Wallace needed to take extra precautions for “another few days” due to medication she’d been taking for her multiple sclerosis.

The then-12-year-old allegedly replied: “Daddy I don’t wanna meet Bianca. I was just talking about me, you, and Elsie going to universal studios.”

Gruffudd then allegedly wrote: “I am aware Ella. But I live with her and I need to be careful for her health’s sake. What do you suggest we do that is outdoors and away from crowded areas,” prompting the reply, “Forget about it then.”

In another screenshot shared by Evans, the Harrow alum allegedly told Ella he would not be taking her to a concert after she “threatened [him] with calling child protective services” the last time they spoke.

The alleged message continued: “This isn’t a kind and loving father daughter relationship. A lot needs to happen before something like this can become possible. I am in therapy, you will need to go back into therapy as well. Until then, we cannot move forward like nothing happened as your actions have been far too serious.”

Gruffudd Gets a Restraining Order Against Evans

In August 2022, the Black Hawk Down actor obtained a three-year restraining order against his estranged wife, which also banned her from mentioning him on social media and sharing private text messages from their children.

Gruffudd originally filed for the restraining order in February 2022, claiming in the filing that Evans “repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021, that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press and destroy me and my career.”

Ella Files a Restraining Order Against Gruffudd and Wallace

In May 2023, Ella filed a restraining order against her father and his girlfriend following an alleged incident at Gruffudd’s Los Angeles home. According to court filings obtained by the Daily Mail, the teenager claimed that Wallace “slammed a door on her head” following a heated argument.

Ella detailed the alleged altercation in the filing, noting that it was the first time she had met Wallace and was upset to discover her at the residence as she’d previously told her father she didn’t want to meet his girlfriend.

“I was able to walk halfway out the door, but while I was still in the door frame, the Respondent slammed the door on me, causing the door to hit me on the head as well as my arm. My arm got bruised, and I had small bump on my head,” the filing claimed.

Ella also alleged that after she “threw milk” on Gruffudd’s bed and “threw raw oatmeal” at him, the Horrible Bosses actor and Wallace responded by calling her “manipulative,” “abusive” and “narcissistic.”