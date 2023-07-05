Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans are legally divorced — but their drama is far from over.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, a Los Angeles court granted a “dissolution of marriage” in “status only” effective as of Monday, July 3, after finding that “irreconcilable differences have arisen in the marriage.”

The ruling comes nearly two months after Gruffudd, 49, requested to be made legally single as he and Evans worked out a settlement — which has not been reached yet. Per Monday’s filing, Evans, 54, agreed to the request as long as “certain conditions” were included. Her conditions were not specified in the docs.

Us confirmed in March 2021 that Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans after 13 years of marriage. Two months prior, the actress claimed via Twitter that her then-husband wanted to call it quits. (The duo share daughters Ella, 13, and Elsie, 9.)

“Sad news. My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week,” Evans wrote in January 2021. “Me and our young daughters girls [sic] are very confused and sad. We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me’. I’m so sorry.”

Gruffudd went public with his romance with Bianca Wallace in October 2021. Evans, for her part, accused him of having an affair.

“So it turns out that my husband, after two years of telling me I’m a bad person and I’m not exciting and he no longer want so to have sex with me and he just wants to be on set abroad … Has been in a relationship for THREE years behind all our backs. Good luck, Bianca,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. (Gruffudd, for his part, did not address the claims at the time.)

After Evans’ Twitter allegations made headlines, Gruffudd obtained a three-year restraining order which banned her from mentioning him on social media and sharing private correspondence from their children.

The drama continued, however, earlier this year when Us confirmed that the former couple’s eldest daughter filed her own restraining order against Gruffudd and his girlfriend for “domestic violence prevention.” According to docs obtained by the Daily Mail in May, the order was filed because Wallace, 30, allegedly “slammed a door on” Ella’s head after a heated argument during their initial meeting.

“I was able to walk halfway out the door, but while I was still in the door frame, [she] slammed the door on me, causing the door to hit me on the head as well as my arm. My arm got bruised, and I had small bump on my head,” Ella claimed.

A judge denied Ella’s request against Wallace in June, stating that the teen “did not sustain the applicable burden of proof.” However, the temporary restraining order against her father was extended until their July 13 hearing.