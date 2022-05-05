Another Baby? Inside Kate Mara and Jamie Bell’s Private Romance

Ready for more kids? Kate Mara and husband Jamie Bell are open to the idea of expanding their family, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“They’re very happy, very committed and consider one another beyond blessed to have this wonderful life together,” the insider says of the couple, who tied the knot in 2017.

While “things have been pretty hectic since they became parents,” the source adds that the duo will “most likely have another baby at some point.”

The We Are Marshall actress, 39, and the British actor, who share a 2-year-old daughter, may have another baby, but “it’s not something they’ll rush,” the insider tells Us, adding that the twosome are “all good with going with the flow.” (Bell is also father to 8-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.)

The Fantastic Four costars, who met nearly a decade prior to working together on the 2015 film, have kept their family life as under wraps as possible since their July 2017 wedding.

“Jamie and Kate have always been very big on their privacy, but they still find time to kick back and chill with their friends and each other,” the source says. “They have a tight knit group in their Los Angeles neighborhood and love hanging out at dinner parties, taking hikes or just kicking back in front of the TV and enjoying down time around the house.”

The pair’s downtime includes seeing Kate’s younger sister, Rooney Mara, and her partner, Joaquin Phoenix. The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo actress, 37, and the Joker star, 47, share son River, who they welcomed in fall of 2020.

Kate and Bell’s hangouts with Rooney and Phoenix go well beyond their “family connection,” per the insider. The foursome “have a ton of interests in common,” including their “commitment to animal rights reform,” the source adds.

The House of Cards alum previously spoke about balancing her work life and role as a mother, telling Emmy magazine in October 2020, “I find it quite easy to switch it on and off, thank God.”

Kate explained that it has been a blessing to bring her daughter to set and keep up her career. “As a new mom when you have a baby on your boob screaming in the trailer, and then you’ve got to go pretend to be sexy, it’s kind of a complete nightmare,” she said, adding that her choice in roles has shifted since welcoming her baby girl.

“Eventually she’s going to be able to look at the work I’ve done,” the American Horror Story alum explained. “And now more than ever, I want it to mean something and for there to be a point to it. Sometimes you do just have to work for money. Sometimes you’re lucky enough that you can make choices based on more than that.”

Watch the exclusive video above to learn more about Kate and Bell’s relationship — and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!