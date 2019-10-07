



Talk about a star-studded date night! Following Taylor Swift’s stint as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on October 5, the “You Need to Calm Down” singer celebrated by having a rare date night with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Following Swift’s performance (she belted out her hits “Lover” and False God” during the show), she and Alwyn headed to Zuma restaurant on Madison Avenue in NYC for the afterparty. The trendy Japanese eatery, which is part of an upscale worldwide chain, is known for its sushi and robata grilled fare.

According to an insider, the pair stayed close to one another once inside and spent time with pals Gigi Hadid – who was spotted out for the first time since her split from Tyler Cameron – and model Martha Hunt.

“They were definitely very cozy with each other. Taylor was on Joe’s arm the whole night and were definitely holding hands a bunch,” the source told Us Weekly, noting that it was rare for the duo to be “more than a few feet away from one another” even if they were chatting with other people.

“They were surprisingly warm and intimate towards one another the whole evening,” the source added. Swift was even sporting “a huge sparkling ring” on one finger, but the rock, which fans speculated might be an engagement ring, wasn’t on the musician’s ring finger. The Grammy winner wore an oversized black blazer (much like Alwyn’s) which she paired with sparkly, embellished pants and silver Christian Louboutin shoes.

Other famous faces in attendance at the post-SNL shindig included the show’s guest host, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Kate McKinnon, who was seen wearing her signature North Face backpack, Keenan Thompson, Chris Rock and director Steven Spielberg.

Partygoers from Swift’s inner circle included Panic at the Disco’s Brendon Urie, Booksmart star Kaitlyn Dever, Glee alum Dianna Agron and Teen Wolf actor Dylan O’Brien.

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski, who is a friend of Hadid’s, was also in attendance and was spotted eating at Swift’s table with Alwyn and his pal.

While Hadid and Hunt left after a few hours, the happy couple ended up staying “almost all night,” according to the insider, and were spotted making their rounds and talking to people after they ate.

Speaking of food, the source tells Us Swift and Alwyn enjoyed grilled shishito peppers with yuzu sesame dip, chicken yakitori skewers and various sushi entrees, including a spicy tuna roll with green chili, spicy mayo and tobiko and yellowtail rolls topped with wasabi mayonnaise.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!