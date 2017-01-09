



Even though celebrities like Justin Timberlake kept the champagne flowing throughout the January 8, 2017 Golden Globe Awards, the real action, as always, began once the show ended. Us Weekly reporters were at all of the night’s hottest bashes from start to finish — and spied John Travolta dancing to The Weeknd, Joe Jonas making out with love Sophie Turner and much, much more. Read on for a minute-by-minute breakdown of the night’s best fetes.

6:05 pm – At the Netflix/ Weinstein party held at the Beverly Hilton, Derek Hough chats with two young women and tells them, “I’ll see you on the dance floor later.”

7:59 pm- Transparent actor Jeffrey Tambor talks with fans outside of the Beverly Hilton for over an hour before showing up on Amazon’s red carpet in the Beverly Hilton Stardust ballroom.

8:16 pm- At NBC Universal’s afterparty at the Beverly Hilton, a beaming Sterling Brown screams, “Bless you!” at his sneezing wife Ryan Michelle Bathe, who also stars on This Is Us, after taking a quick photo with the rest of the cast.

8:30 pm- Young love! At HBO’s party at the Beverly Hilton, Joe Jonas and Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner make out like nobody’s watching by the pool.

8:36 pm- Best friends Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps skip the press line and walk hand-in-hand as they enter Amazon’s fete.

8:54 pm- Without Kris Jenner by his side, Corey Gamble surveys the crowd from the VIP section at Netflix/ Weinstein’s celebration. He says he does his “own thing” sometimes.



9:02 pm- Williams’ Manchester by the Sea costar Casey Affleck shows up to Amazon’s party holding his new Golden Globe statue like a newborn baby before going upstairs to meet his friends.

9:02 pm- Proud dad! Sylvester Stallone follows his Miss Golden Globe daughters, Sophie, Sistine and Scarlet into HBO’s party saying, “That’s the greatest award of all, isn’t it? Good children!”

9:05 pm- This Is Love! This Is Us hunk Justin Hartley gives his fiancee Chrishell Stause a kiss at Fox and FX’s post show celebration, held at the Beverly Hilton.



9:10 pm – Kerry Washington arrives at Netflix’s bash with husband Nnamdi Asomugha. The spouses — who just welcomed their second child Caleb, back in October —look super cute together, says a party-goer.

9:16 pm- Two Georgia peaches! Meanwhile, at NBC’s after-party, NeNe Leakes fawns over Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Kenya Moore’s body saying, “Oh yeah, Miss Thing!” 30 minutes later, Leakes leaves saying, “Oh! We’re tired.”

9:23 pm – Meanwhile at the Netflix-Weinstein fete, Washington starts shimmying to Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” as she and Asomugha are about to sit down. Fashion designer Georgina Chapman comes over and they dance to the late George Michael’s Wham classic “Everything She Wants” before taking a seat on the couch.

9:35 pm- Sister bonding! At InStyle magazine and Warner Brothers after party at the Beverly Hilton hotel, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were seen dancing to DJ Michelle Pesce and chowing down on slices of pepperoni pizza.



9:40 pm- Sunday night fever! No stranger to epic dance moves, Fox/ FX party attendee John Travolta dances and sings along to The Weeknd’s “I Can’t Feel My Face.” He knows every line, says an insider.



9:41 pm- Felicity Huffman says, “I thought I’d wear a pantsuit in honor of Hillary [Clinton]” outside of Amazon’s afterparty.

9:58 pm – Every reason to celebrate! At Netflix/ Weinstein’s party, first time nominee and winner Claire Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown, sips on champagne as she dances in her seat to ’90s club classic, “Show Me Love.” Five minutes later, she snaps a picture with Molly Shannon.

10:00 pm- Winner’s circle: Black-ish actress and winner Tracie Ellis Ross — the first black woman to win the best actress in a television comedy in 35 years — was sitting and chatting with fellow winners Viola Davis and Donald Glover at InStyle‘s party.

10:17 pm – Mom of three Kristin Cavallari does a single lap around Netflix/ Weinstein’s bash before heading home. This Hills alum said she can’t party like she used to!

10:19 pm – Eleven’s favorite snack: At the William Morris/ Endeavor party held at the Chateau Marmont, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown snacked on french fries.

10:20 pm – Cuba Gooding Jr. is the life of Netflix’s party busting a move to Mack Morrison’s “Return of the Mack.” He opens a big bottle of Grey Goose and pours it out for everyone in his group.

10:25 pm- A blonder John Corbett chats with a few women at HBO’s after party, narrowly missing Sex and the City costar Sarah Jessica Parker who just earlier announces to a group she has “a lot” of parties to go to.

11:06 pm- Nocturnal Animals star and supporting actor winner Aaron Taylor Johnson and his wife, Sam, arrive to the CAA Party at Sunset Tower. Aaron’s holding his Golden Globe in one hand, and Sam’s hand in the other.

11:51 pm- Eat up! At William Morris/ Endeavor’s party, Elizabeth Olsen is overheard teasing ex-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston about only eating an avocado for lunch.

11:56 pm- Hours after winning Best Actress for her role in La La Land, Emma Stone was still celebrating at WME’s bash, quaffing white wine and boogying to Beyonce’s “Crazy in Love,” Mariah Carey‘s “Heartbreaker,” and later, lip-syncing to The Jackson Five’s “I Want You Back.” An insider says, “She was having a great time and wasn’t distracted by anything!”

12:00 am- Still going strong: Derek Hough topping off his night dancing to DJ Alex Merrell on top of a piano at WME’s party at Chateau Marmont. “Everyone was letting loose,” says a source.



