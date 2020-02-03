Not even bad weather could shut down what might have been the most exclusive private party of Super Bowl LIV. Wayne Boich‘s Super Bowl party guests — from titans of the business world to NFL legends — enjoyed Don Julio 1942 and Armand De Brignac as they watched the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 2.

Football stars like Tom Brady, Joe Montana, Dan Marino, DeAndre Hopkins and Todd Gurley rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Marc Anthony, Kevin Hart, Scooter Braun, Jeremy Renner, Scott Eastwood, Jimmy Butler, Dave Grutman and more.

Once it started raining, the party hosts had to think fast and move the fun inside the Boich residence. According to a source, they ended up moving furniture out of the three main rooms to give the guests enough space to keep the party going indoors.

Musician Wyclef Jean opened the event, saying, “I am from Haiti and we don’t let a little rain ruin the fun. We know about rain and we are going to party through this!”

Eastwood was among the many people busting a move on the dance floor with umbrellas in their hands while the “Sweetest Girl” singer performed for almost an hour in the rain.

The party didn’t slow down once it moved indoors. Rick Ross and Ludacris performed in the middle of Boich’s living room surrounded by hundreds of guests. Later in the night, Cardi B arrived with huge bottle of Armand De Brignac in tow and got up on a table to wish a happy birthday to business mogul Bruce Beal.

The “Bodak Yellow” singer even walked away with her own custom-made Miami Dolphin’s jersey at the end of the night.