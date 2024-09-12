The mother of Dave Grohl’s fourth child has still not been publicly named — despite a viral social media post saying otherwise.

A rep for Grohl has confirmed to Us Weekly that the Instagram account @valeriegreyson is fake. The account — which posted a photo of a newborn baby girl on Wednesday, September 11 — is not the woman Grohl, 55, cheated on wife Jordyn Blum with.

The Instagram user claimed that they are the mother to a daughter named Roxie Junie Grohl in a lengthy post on Monday, September 9. Along with the caption, the social media poster shared a photo of a baby girl gripping a woman’s hand. The post has since gone viral.

On Tuesday, September 10, Grohl took to Instagram to announce that he had fathered a fourth child outside of his marriage.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” the Foo Fighters singer shared in an Instagram statement. “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Grohl has been married to Blum, 48, since 2003, and they share three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10. The eldest two have appeared to delete their Instagram accounts since news of their dad’s cheating scandal broke.

Years prior to the scandal, Grohl spoke candidly about his relationship with Blum and raised eyebrows when noting he referred to her as his “future ex-wife” the first time they had met. Grohl met Blum at the Sunset Marquis whiskey bar with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

After meeting in 2001, Grohl and Blum “saw each other a few times” before he backed off. They reconciled two years later.

Tuesday’s news about Grohl’s infidelity is hardly the first time his extramarital activities have made headlines. In a 2007 profile for The Guardian, the publication noted that his first marriage to Jennifer Leigh Youngblood ended in 1997 after he “admitted [to] infidelities.”

Grohl’s ex-girlfriend Tina Basich, whom he dated for two years in the 1990s, also recalled the singer having a wandering eye in her 2003 memoir.

“I don’t know how anyone in his profession can have a normal relationship with a girlfriend … or two, as it turned out,” the snowboarder wrote in Pretty Good for a Girl: The Autobiography of a Snowboarding Pioneer. “I found out secondhand, through the grapevine, when it seemed like everyone else in the world knew about it but me.”