The Kardashians 

Is Kylie Jenner in Labor? Fans Are Convinced She Is!

By
Kylie Jenner attends the PrettyLittleThing x Paper Magazine on April 14, 2017 in Palm Springs, California.
Kylie Jenner attends the PrettyLittleThing x Paper Magazine on April 14, 2017 in Palm Springs, California. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Is she, or isn’t she? Twitter is buzzing with reports that Kylie Jenner is in labor.

While it’s unclear where the rumors started, multiple social media users are claiming that the 20-year-old Lip Kit maven has been spotted at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

“Is Kylie Jenner really in labour or fake news?” one user tweeted with pictures of the two screenshots that seemingly started the rumor that Jenner was seen at Cedars.

@zax_to_da_max has source at Cedar Sini who says Kylie is in labor RIGHT NOW. #BabyWatch,” a fan tweeted on Friday, January 12.

“Inside scoop: Kylie Jenner is in labor. You heard it here first,” another user tweeted.

As previously reported, Us Weekly confirmed in September that Jenner is pregnant with her child with boyfriend Travis Scott. The following month, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the Life of Kylie star is expecting a baby girl.

Other fans think a screenshot from Scott’s Snapchat validates the rumor, but it’s is unclear when the snap was originally posted.

“Kylie is currently in labor, thank you Travis for confirming the rumor I spread as if it were my own child,” one fan wrote with a screenshot from Scott’s snap that reads, “Make it home to ya one way or another.” However, this is not the first time this screenshot from the rapper’s Snapchat has convinced fans that Jenner has given birth.

A Twitter user shared the same photo on December 26 writing, “Is Kylie Jenner in labor?? Travis Scott’s Snapchat.”

After all of the fan speculation, multiple sources close to the couple confirmed to TMZ that Jenner is not in labor.

Despite her popular following on social media, Jenner has never publicly addressed her pregnancy. 

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” a source explained in the latest issue of Us Weekly, adding that the reality star looks great and is in good health. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.

Scroll down for more tweets from fans who are convinced Jenner is in labor. 

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!