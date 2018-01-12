Is Kylie Jenner in Labor? Fans Are Convinced She Is!

Is she, or isn’t she? Twitter is buzzing with reports that Kylie Jenner is in labor.

While it’s unclear where the rumors started, multiple social media users are claiming that the 20-year-old Lip Kit maven has been spotted at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

“Is Kylie Jenner really in labour or fake news?” one user tweeted with pictures of the two screenshots that seemingly started the rumor that Jenner was seen at Cedars.

Is Kylie Jenner really in labour or fake news? pic.twitter.com/xcNFJJfhlK — ellisehilton (@ElliseHilton) January 12, 2018

“@zax_to_da_max has source at Cedar Sini who says Kylie is in labor RIGHT NOW. #BabyWatch,” a fan tweeted on Friday, January 12.

“Inside scoop: Kylie Jenner is in labor. You heard it here first,” another user tweeted.

As previously reported, Us Weekly confirmed in September that Jenner is pregnant with her child with boyfriend Travis Scott. The following month, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the Life of Kylie star is expecting a baby girl.

Other fans think a screenshot from Scott’s Snapchat validates the rumor, but it’s is unclear when the snap was originally posted.

“Kylie is currently in labor, thank you Travis for confirming the rumor I spread as if it were my own child,” one fan wrote with a screenshot from Scott’s snap that reads, “Make it home to ya one way or another.” However, this is not the first time this screenshot from the rapper’s Snapchat has convinced fans that Jenner has given birth.

A Twitter user shared the same photo on December 26 writing, “Is Kylie Jenner in labor?? Travis Scott’s Snapchat.”

Is Kylie Jenner in labor?? Travis Scott’s Snapchat 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/FpocKiHfcC — jpenny🥞 (@JennyPennyy) December 27, 2017

After all of the fan speculation, multiple sources close to the couple confirmed to TMZ that Jenner is not in labor.

Despite her popular following on social media, Jenner has never publicly addressed her pregnancy.

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” a source explained in the latest issue of Us Weekly, adding that the reality star looks great and is in good health. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.

Scroll down for more tweets from fans who are convinced Jenner is in labor.

KYLIE JENNER IS IN LABOR SO YES BOSS I DO NEED THE REST OF THE DAY OFF FOR A FAMILY EMERGENCY 😤 — morgan meow (@morganlegler) January 12, 2018

Kylie is reportedly in labor on the same weekend the baby episode is airing. HOW DOES KRIS JENNER DO IT? pic.twitter.com/q9eePyMb1C — april walloga (@AprilWalloga) January 12, 2018

if KFCgate has taught me anything, Kris Jenner's inactivity on twitter for two days CONFIRMS that kylie is in labor — magdacious (@magdaciousss) January 12, 2018

me: hears what could be false rumors of Kylie Jenner being in labor pic.twitter.com/O3WPfkp65O — KoKo (@kklotto) January 12, 2018

Kylie Jenner's really about to go and give birth without even confirming her pregnancy. Ok. pic.twitter.com/PgKkFO3OJG — Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) January 12, 2018

STOP EVERYTHING YOU ARE DOING. KYLIE JENNER IS IN LABOR. — Samantha (@sammyvig) January 12, 2018

