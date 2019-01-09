Could it be? Fans think Ross Mathews is moving on from ex Salvador Camarena with a new man two months after the longtime pair announced that they were calling it quits.

The Chelsea Lately star, 39, has been spending time with Ryan Fogarty, a former tour production assistant for LeAnn Rimes.

Ross and Fogarty visited The Abbey in West Hollywood for a tree lighting ceremony in early December.

“Ross and Ryan were at The Abbey for the event and people were speculating that they were there as a romantic couple and they sat next to each other most of the time they were there,” a source tells Us Weekly.

The twosome also celebrated the new year together in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where they dined on some unconventional dishes at El Arrayan Restaurante.

“This pic was taken right after we ate cricket tacos,” Fogarty wrote on a photo of himself with the Celebrity Fit Club alum and several other friends on Instagram on Sunday, January 6, along with the hashtags, #amazingpeople #suchgoodfoodandevenbettercompany.

Mathews’ potential new love interest hinted at a possible blossoming romance between the two with a post about his NYE celebration on Tuesday, January 8. “Rung in the New Year at Elizabeth Taylor/Richard Burton’s @casakimberly,” he captioned an Instagram snap of himself with a portrait of the late Cleopatra actress. “Such a beautiful dinner, with views of the Puerto Vallarta Bay and an amazing fireworks show. However, the company was what made it the most special. I have been so very blessed to have met some ‘diamonds’ of people and family in my life and years. I may fault at showing how much those people mean, and at times hard headed as a rock, but I promise to do better.”

The TV personality commented on the photo with three heart emojis.

Mathews split from Camarena after nearly 10 years in November.

“After nearly ten years together, Salvador and I have decided that the time has come to part ways,” the Days of Our Lives alum wrote on Instagram at the time. “This split is amicable and filled with kindness, compassion and a genuine love for one another. As we go forward, each of us feels as if he has a cheerleader in our corner — a family member for life. We are happy. Thank you all for your well wishes and love.”

One year prior, the RuPaul’s Drag Race judge admitted to Huffington Post that he had been thinking about having children with his former boyfriend. “I want to start focusing on my life and my happiness,” he said in October 2017. “I want to have kids now. I feel like I’ve been married and raising my career. I’m ready pretty soon to think about having some babies.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo and Brody Brown

