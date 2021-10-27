Dropping more hints? Since fans initially started wondering about a potential romance between Chris Evans and Selena Gomez, the Marvel star has added more fuel to the fire.

After Evans, 40, posted an Instagram Story of him playing “Purple Rain” on the piano on Tuesday, October 26, a TikTok user reposted the clip with the caption, “Is that Selena?!”

In the video, the fan zoomed in on a possible reflection on the piano, writing, “Whose [sic] the brunette filming bottom right corner Chris?”

Some social media users took to the comment section to point out that they “never noticed” that there might be someone else with the Knives Out star in the clip. Another user replied, “Its [sic] called the piano lid. You know the thing that covers the keyboard.”

Although some TikTok users agreed that there could be someone leaning on the piano, a third fan reminded everyone that Gomez, 29, had “recently cut her hair,” so if it were her, her shorter bob would be reflected.

The speculation comes after fans started looking for clues that the duo were dating earlier this month. When photos went viral of Evans and Gomez leaving the same studio in October, some pointed out that the Massachusetts native had recently started following the performer on Instagram.

Although the twosome have yet to address the rumors, the Disney alum previously revealed that she was interested in the Gifted star.

“I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute,” Gomez said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2015, noting that was the “first time” she admitted to the crush. “Oh man, he’s either going to hate me or love me.”

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer dated Justin Bieber on and off from 2011 to 2018. She was also romantically linked to The Weeknd in 2017.

Since then, the Only Murders in the Building star has opened up about the highs and lows of her love life.

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she shared with Vogue Australia in June. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

The Rare Beauty founder credited herself with being able to now surround herself with “real people.”

“I’m just really happy with who I am. I’m grateful that as I step into 29 – even just two years ago – I was different,” Gomez added at the time. “It’s only gotten better, and that’s kind of what people say, you know, when you get older, you feel a bit more confident with who you are. I don’t know if that’s gonna be every year for me. Maybe it is. But I just feel like I’m constantly growing in the right direction.”

Evans, for his part, has kept his dating life relatively private but he was linked to Jenny Slate from 2016 to 2018.