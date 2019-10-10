



Can you hear that? Issa Rae spoke about being Google Assistant’s next celebrity voice exclusively with Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 8.

“I’m very excited,” the Insecure creator, 34, told Us about the collaboration. “It’s one of the coolest things to happen to me in recent times.”

Prior to Rae, only John Legend has been a cameo voice for the platform.

Users can switch from the classic Google Assistant voice to Rae’s by saying, “Hey Google, talk like Issa,” or by going to “Assistant voice” in Assistant Settings. The actress’ recording will give updates on the weather or tell a joke, among other features. Rae can also give her own motivational advice when it’s needed the most.

Rae was surprised she’s offered so many encouraging words. “I didn’t know that I’d said that much,” the Little star said. “I didn’t know I’d given so many quips that I think are helpful.”

The Emmy nominee added that being a part of the project was a monumental moment in her career.

“Being in the recording studio and being able to be myself and be such a helpful presence, and a voice, and being a black woman who gets to help you day-to-day navigate your life and make your life easier is just the dopest thing to me and I’m honored to be thought of and to be a voice,” she said.

As for which celebrity she’d like to hear as her Google Assistant, Rae had to choose singer Sade.

“I think she has the most soothing, helpful voice and I could wake up to her, fall asleep to her, work to her. I feel like she would make me feel like I was the most productive,” she said.

When not partnering with Google, Rae is filming season 4 of Insecure. She shared that fans can expect a 10-episode season which will premiere in 2020. Although Rae didn’t spoil plot details, she did reveal that Lawrence (Jay Ellis), the ex-love interest of character Issa, will return next season.

“We are really exploring friendship this season in a new way, just across the board. But beyond that you’d have to see,” she teased.

