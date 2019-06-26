Doing her own thing! Ivana Trump and Rossano Rubicondi have split for a second time, the former model confirms.

“I am once again a single woman,” Trump, 70, told Page Six on Wednesday, June 26. “I have the freedom to do what I want, with whomever I want to, and I can afford my lifestyle.”

The Czech native added: “The relationship just ran its course. Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I spend a lot of time in New York, Miami and St-Tropez, and he has to work. The long-distance relationship really doesn’t work. We had a good time and are friends. The split was amicable.”

Rubicondi also spoke to Page Six about their breakup. “Think whatever you want to think,” he said. “Ivana is always family for me … we are super close. I have good respect for her.”

Trump dated the Italian-born actor, 47, for six years before the two made things official when they wed in a $3 million ceremony at Mar-a-Lago in 2008. The former couple split shortly after the nuptials, but later rekindled their romance.

The For Love Alone author previously opened up about her views on marriage during an interview with the New York Post in April 2016.

“If you are a married woman, you usually follow what the man wants to do. I can do whatever what I want,” Trump said at the time. “I’m not getting married again. But I like companions. The most important for me is honesty, good humor — not necessarily a millionaire. I don’t need [money]. I prefer to be a baby sitter than a nursemaid. I don’t want to worry about bad knees and bad back.”

Trump shared a similar sentiment to Page Six on Wednesday. “I don’t want to get married again. I’m done. You get married because you want a family. I have three kids and grandkids. I just want to be free and go where I want to go with whoever I want. I want to be a free woman,” she said. “I don’t want to date. I like to have companions, and I have plenty of men who take me for lunches and dinners and balls or charity events. I don’t want to be attached.”

Prior to her relationship with Rubicondi, Trump was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992. The two share three children: Donald Trump Jr., 41, Ivanka Trump, 37, and Eric Trump, 35. Donald, 73, for his part, wed Melania Trump in 2005, with whom he shares 13-year-old son Barron.

