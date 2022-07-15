Ivana Trump‘s cause of death has been revealed one day after she died at the age of 73. The businesswoman died in her New York City apartment on Thursday, July 14, after experiencing “blunt impact injuries of torso,” according to the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner. Her death has been ruled an accident.

After responding to a 911 call, paramedics found the Czech-American fashion designer unconscious and unresponsive in her home, according to a statement from the New York Police Department. She was pronounced dead on the scene and no foul play or criminal activity was suspected. The Trump family confirmed Ivana’s death in an emotional statement shared on Thursday, in which they described the late socialite as “an incredible woman.”

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” they said at the time. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and ten grandchildren.”

Ivana was married to former President Donald Trump from 1977 until 1992. They shared three children: Donald Trump Jr., 44, Ivanka, 40, and Eric, 38.

“I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City,” the former reality star, 76, wrote via Truth Social in the wake of her death. “She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”

In October 2018, Ivana gave insight into her parenting style while speaking with Us Weekly. “Teach your kids discipline,” she said at the time. “You have to keep them busy, busy, busy. They go to school, then they have an after school activity, they come home and they do homework.”

The First Wives Club actress also stressed the importance of instilling the value of money in children as they are growing up. “If you give them the money, they go shopping,” Ivana said. “Then they have money to buy drugs and alcohol. Keep them on a really low budget.”

A competitive skier in her native Czechoslovakia, Ivana married Austrian ski instructor Alfred Winklmayr in 1971 and became an Austrian citizen before their divorce two years later. Following her highly-publicized split from Donald in the early 1990s, Ivanka married Italian entrepreneur Riccardo Mazzucchelli in November 1995, though they divorced in 1997. She tied the knot a fourth time in April 2008 with actor model Rossano Rubicondi after six years of dating. The twosome filed for divorce less than one year later, although they maintained an on-and-off relationship for the next 10 years.

“The relationship just ran its course,” she told Page Six in June 2019. “Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I spend a lot of time in New York, Miami and St-Tropez, and he has to work. The long-distance relationship really doesn’t work. We had a good time and are friends. The split was amicable.” Rubicondi died in October 2021 at the age of 49.

