Jack Antonoff stepped out with model Carlotta Kohl on Saturday, March 17, where they watched a basketball game at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Bleachers frontman, 33, wore a gray sweatshirt and a tan hat, while Kohl wore a black Betty Boop sweater, jeans and combat boots. The new couple looked at ease as Kohl, 25, leaned in to Antonoff as they watched the New York Knicks play the Charlotte Hornets.

This was not the first time the pair have been seen together. Us Weekly exclusively reported in January that the two were dating after they were seen enjoying a romantic dinner together, following news of the musician’s split from Girls’ Lena Dunham. The former flames dated for five years after they were set up on a blind date in 2012.

“They had been slowly breaking up for the last six months,” a source told Us at the time. “They took forever to actually break up.”

Since then, Dunham and Antonoff have remained on good terms, proven by a friendly Twitter exchange on March 8. The Not That Kind of Girl author, 31, also promoted her former beau’s new single, “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song),” by tweeting, “Best new hit song by the baby Jack.”

While Antonoff has moved on with Kohl, Dunham has been busy creating a new HBO TV show with fellow Girls writer Jenni Konner. The actress revealed in February that she underwent a hysterectomy and spoke candidly about the experience in an emotional essay for Vogue. Touching on her previous relationship with Antonoff she wrote, “My beautiful partner, who has seen me through so much pain with compassion and care, has to be away for work, and I can feel us growing slowly apart, since life is so determined to display its full complexity right now.” Antonoff showed his support for his former girlfriend by retweeting the article, calling it a “Beautiful piece.”

