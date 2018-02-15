She still has his support. Jack Antonoff stood by ex-girlfriend Lena Dunham after she revealed her health struggles and that she underwent a hysterectomy.

“Beautiful piece,” the 33-year-old songwritter tweeted on Wednesday, February 14, alongside a link to 31-year-old Dunham’s emotional essay for Vogue. Fans took to the comments to praise Antonoff for backing the Girls creator, despite their high-profile split one month earlier.

Not to mention, the HBO alum spoke very candidly about her relationship with the Bleachers frontman in the piece. “My beautiful partner, who has seen me through so much pain with compassion and care, has to be away for work, and I can feel us growing slowly apart, since life is so determined to display its full complexity right now,” Dunham wrote. “I am surly and distant. I offer nothing.”

Added the Golden Globe winner: “He reminds me again and again that I am still a woman and still alive, but I also know that soon — for so many reasons that have nothing to do with my uterus — we’ll slip away from each other and I will face everything I am losing in impossibly tiny steps.”

Us Weekly confirmed in early January that Dunham and Antonoff had called it quits after five years together. “They had been slowly breaking up for the last six months. It was very drawn out,” a source told Us at the time of the split. “They took forever to actually break up.”

While the Not That Kind of Girl author has been focusing on her health and well-being since the split, an insider recently told Us that Antonoff has moved on with model Carlotta Kohl.

