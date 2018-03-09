No hard feelings here! When Jack Antonoff took to Twitter to gush over an encounter with a famous icon, ex Lena Dunham joined the excited exchange, proving that they’ve remained cordial following their split.

“Made eye contact with Molly Ringwald at a Love Simon screening!” the 33-year-old musician tweeted on Thursday, March 8, to which the Girls actress, 31, couldn’t help but respond, sparking the banter.

“You’re aware she and my mom are best friends, right?” Dunham replied. “It’s stunning.” Quickly, her former beau of five years, responded: “I was going to bring it up! I didn’t!”

On the same exchange, a fan tweeted to the songwriter — who is currently promoting “Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song)” from the upcoming flick Love, Simon — that she was “so excited to watch you on Fallon tonight.” The Not That Kind Of Girl responded: “Best new hit song by the baby Jack.”

As previously reported, a source confirmed to Us Weekly in January that Dunham and Antonoff — who met on a blind date in 2012 — had split. “They had been slowly breaking up for the last six months,” a source told Us at the time. “They took forever to actually break up.”

Following their breakup, the Lenny Letter creator briefly addressed the split. “I’m wearing this ring that Jack gave me … and I’ll always wear it. Because love is a really cool, powerful, eternal thing,” she said in an Instagram Live video. “It doesn’t have to be defined the way, we in Western culture, define it as beginnings and ends.”

Meanwhile, Antonoff has since moved on. Later that same month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that he was dating model Carlotta Kohl. The two were spotted on January 24 dining by candlelight at Gemma in New York City.

