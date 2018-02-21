Together or apart, he’s still standing by her side. Jack Antonoff continues to be an unwavering source of support for ex-girlfriend Lena Dunham amid her health issues.

“Lena and Jack are in a great place, not in a romantic way. Jack has been really supportive,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They aren’t hanging out or talking every day but he’s being supportive and they’re in constant communication and being friendly with each other.”

The insider added, “Lena is really focused on her health.”

The Bleachers frontman, 33, publicly expressed his well wishes for the Girls creator, 31, on Wednesday, February 14, after she revealed she underwent a hysterectomy.

“Beautiful piece,” Antonoff tweeted at the time, alongside a link to Dunham’s emotional essay for Vogue published earlier that day. Fans took to the comments to praise the singer-songwriter for backing the HBO alum, despite there high-profile breakup the month before.

Nonetheless, Dunham spoke very candidly about her relationship with the “We Are Young” crooner in the piece. “My beautiful partner, who has seen me through so much pain with compassion and care, has to be away for work, and I can feel us growing slowly apart, since life is so determined to display its full complexity right now. I am surly and distant. I offer nothing,” she wrote. “He reminds me again and again that I am still a woman and still alive, but I also know that soon — for so many reasons that have nothing to do with my uterus — we’ll slip away from each other and I will face everything I am losing in impossibly tiny steps.”

Dunham also opened up about her health struggles in the article, recalling that she had her uterus and cervix removed in an attempt to end pain related to her endometriosis. The Golden Globe winner said she had five surgeries to remove her ovaries from her rectal wall.

The Not That Kind of Girl author and the Grammy winner split in January after five years together. “They had been slowly breaking up for the last six months. It was drawn out,” an insider told Us at the time. “They took forever to actually break up.”

Antonoff has since moved on with model Carlotta Kohl, while Dunham continues to prioritize her health and well-being.

