Jack Harlow has a lot to say about his sex life — and his now-infamous nickname, Missionary Jack.

Harlow, 25, referred to the sex position as “the best” and “as good as it gets” when revealing how he got the moniker during an interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, released on Wednesday, November 22.

“I got that nickname as a young — my grandma called me that nickname at 2 years old, Missionary Jack,” he quipped.

Sex talk aside, the rapper — who rose to fame after his 2020 single “WHATS POPPIN” went viral — revealed what he’s looking for in a romantic partner.

“I just like sweethearts, man,” Harlow revealed. “I like sweet ass girls.”

He continued, “I don’t like mean-spirited energy, and I don’t like toxicity. That’s not one of my fetishes, and I know that’s going right now. There’s a lot of guys that are into that. I have no patience for it.”

While he’s kept his romantic conquests out of the public eye, Harlow recalled interacting with women at a young age and admitted to using his charm in school so girls would help him cheat in class.

“I had tricks. I was just in with smart girls in the classes,” he recalled. “If I had a vibe with a girl, she was coming through with 11 [photos]. She would bless me, and I’d be like, ‘I owe you.’ I’m going to take care of you. That’s a love language right there.”

He joked that he had “intimate” and “special” moments with the girls who helped him cheat in school. “I used to put my arm around them like, you helped me out. I owe you,” Harlow added.

Despite his flirty nature, Harlow did say that he had a lot of female friends.

“There’s nothing like the company of a woman. I know I’m in the right arena to be saying that,” he said. “I really, deeply believe that. It’s so relaxed.”

Keep scrolling for Harlow’s most jaw-dropping comments from “Call Her Daddy”:

His ‘Harry Potter’ Attraction

Calling himself a Harry Potter “stan,” Harlow revealed that the character Cho Chang made him feel some type of way as a kid.

“She had me weak, I can’t lie,” he admitted. “The details. J.K. Rowling used to bring it. She had me 9 years old pants tightening up.”

His 1st Masturbation Experience

Harlow was detailed when recalling the first time he masturbated, noting that he stopped halfway through the experience. He joked he’s been “waiting for a chance” to tell this story.

“The feeling was so unfamiliar to me,” he said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

A Middle School Pregnancy Scare

While fooling around with his middle school girlfriend, Harlow recalled thinking that he had gotten her pregnant — even though they did not have sex.

After hanging out, his girlfriend at the time missed her period. “My mind starts racing thinking about it all,” he recalled, noting that they had participated in other sexual acts. After days went by, he had a minor meltdown.

“I was so convinced this girl was pregnant and I couldn’t tell anybody. I had nobody to talk to,” he explained. “I remember being at school and I just leaned against the wall in the hallway as everybody’s going to class and I just slide down the wall and put my head in my hands and start bawling.”

Later that same day, his girlfriend got her period. “I was so relieved,” he said. “That was one of my first tastes of grown-up anxiety.”

Losing His Virginity

Looking at the camera, Harlow told “everyone” they should use condoms. However, he recalled losing his virginity without wearing one.

“In that moment, I was like, ‘Oh s—t.’ Because it had taken me and her weeks to get it in,” he shared candidly. “I didn’t know that you had to wet it up. I was putting dry on dry.”

Once he figured it out, Harlow joked, “We’re going to be here for a minute if I’m lucky.”

Harlow’s Preferences in Bed

Harlow seemingly discussed his sexual preferences in his latest single, “Lovin’ on Me,” which dropped November 10. “I’m vanilla, baby / I’ll choke you, but I ain’t no killer, baby,” he raps on the song.

According to Harlow, the words are rooted in truth — he’s only a “five” on a kink scale, doubling-down on missionary being his favorite sex position.

“That’s default,” he said about the position. “We’ve been over-sexualized as a culture and motherf—kers don’t want to look each other in the eye anymore and put their nose on each other’s nose. … There’s nothing better.”

Harlow said he’s “typically” making love to the women he dates. “Every now and then you need to roll a motherf—ker over,” he joked, adding that sexting is “crucial” to a relationship.

When asked about his best skill in the bedroom, Harlow said, “R and D — rhythm and dialogue.”