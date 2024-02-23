No one likes being bombarded with personal, prying questions like, “What’s your dog’s name?”

Rapper Jack Harlow was out walking his pooch recently in Los Angeles when a reporter from TMZ caught up with him. Harlow was gracious in speaking with her as she recorded, but there was one topic he would not address.

“Can I ask what your dog’s name is?” the reporter asked.

Harlow, 25, laughed and said, “I should keep her name a secret I guess. … I just want her to have her privacy.”

To Harlow’s credit, he was willing to field questions on other topics, answering “yeah” when asked whether he feels he is at the top of the rap game right now. Asked what’s next for him, he replied, “I’ll probably go inside and get something to eat.”

The Louisville native also called it “a pleasure” to work with Ben Affleck on his Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial.

“He was directing it, and it was nice to have somebody that knows what it’s like to be an actor directing it,” he added.

Though Harlow wouldn’t reveal his dog’s name, his best friend has already made a name for herself. She has appeared on Harlow’s TikTok several times now, including a trio of clips promoting his single “Lovin’ on Me.”

The most recent post came in November 2023, and it is arguably the most adorable. As the music plays and Harlow lies on the ground mouthing along, the dog can be seen pulling at the rapper’s hair and hood, begging for some attention. Eventually, Harlow caves and rests her on his chest for the remainder of the video.

In another TikTok video, posted in October 2023, Harlow is seen walking his dog with “Lovin’ on Me” playing. Harlow is walking and moving to the beat, though she seems concerned with other matters as she tugs at her pink leash. In the third clip, the two are in their home, and as Harlow enjoys his hit, he picks up the pup, who seems blissfully unaware she is being recorded.

Even with the dog’s constant need for attention, it’s tough to blame Harlow for not revealing her name. After all, the reporter caught the pup on video doing her business, and no celeb — four-legged or not — wants to be filmed during their most vulnerable moments.

Us Weekly respects your privacy, Jack Harlow’s dog. This is a tough business, and hopefully that reporter watched her step and stayed out of yours.