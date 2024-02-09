Ben Affleck runs on Dunkin’ — and he’s doing it to the tune of $10 million for 30 seconds of air time.

That’s what Dunkin’ reportedly gave Affleck to appear in last year’s Super Bowl commercial, in which he worked the drive-thru for the 30-second spot. It appears to have paid off, as Dunkin’ says it sold more donuts the day after the 2023 Super Bowl than any other day in its history. It was also the first time Dunkin’ had ever run an ad during the big game.

“We ran [the ad] once and got 7 billion media impressions, and it kind of kickstarted the year,” Dunkin’ president Scott Murphy recently told Entrepreneur. “The brand is just in the conversation. It just really feels in the fabric of things now.”

Shortly after the ad ran, Affleck, 51, became an official Dunkin’ spokesperson.

The Oscar winner had to do more than just appear in the ad to take home his hefty paycheck, however. Affleck was part of the creative design of the ad, and Artists Equity, the production company he shares with Matt Damon, produced and directed it. Dunkin’ also made a donation to his nonprofit, the Eastern Congo Initiative.

That $10 million may be a steep price to pay a celeb for a commercial, but remember: That’s far from the only cost. Brands this year are shelling out around $7 million to claim an ad spot during the Super Bowl.

While that may sound like too much, brands have often found the price to be worth it. According to market research firm Kantar, brands saw an average return of $4.60 for every dollar spent on Super Bowl ads in 2022.

Affleck isn’t the only big name to rake in eight figures for a Super Bowl ad spot. In 2022, Larry David reportedly made $10 million for his infamous FTX ad.

Affleck will appear in another Dunkin’ ad during this year’s Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11. In this one, Affleck makes fun of himself for his viral “bored” expression at last year’s Grammys as he chases his dream of pop stardom.

While wearing his Dunkin’ merch, sipping his coffee and digging into a box of donuts, Affleck starts recording, goes over his wardrobe and enlists Charli D’Amelio for some help with his dance moves. “Who is TikTok?” he asks the social media sensation.

He’s come a long way from working the drive-thru.