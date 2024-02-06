Ben Affleck is poking fun at himself in a new Dunkin’ commercial inspired by the “Sad Affleck” memes following the 2023 Grammy Awards.

The new spot, which debuted during the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4, shows the Air star, 51, watching a television news clip of himself sitting with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, at last year’s awards show and seeing the headline, “Boredest Man in the World.”

“Keep laughing,” Affleck says in the ad while sipping on an iced Dunkin’ coffee. “He’s bored. No. Steady. Always watching. I can do that. How hard can it be?”

In the next scene, he answers a call, presumably from Lopez, and says he wants to be a “pop star,” which is the name of the commercial.

“I had this crazy dream, you’re going to laugh,” he explains. “I had come up with, like, some beats. And then you were like, ‘Maybe you should put that on the record.’ I even had a persona like J. Lo or like B. Lo. That’s the bad version, obviously.”

When he asks if she had any time to collaborate, he clearly gets rejected, and replies, “I understand.”

His next option is TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, who appears in person to help him fulfill his dream.

“Maybe you can show me how it looks like,” he says to her. She then does a leg lift, and Affleck responds, “Yeah I can do that,” before hilariously asking, “Who is TikTok?”

After striking out in his training with D’Amelio, the Air star attempts to hype himself.

“They tell you you’re no good. You’re a goofy, middle-aged, clumsy white guy with no rhythm and you can’t sing on key. You’re not coordinated. That means I can’t be a pop star?” he exclaims. “Underestimate Boston? At your peril.” (After being born in Berkeley, California, Affleck’s family moved to Massachusetts when he was a child and he grew up in the Boston area.)

Then Affleck references the title of Lopez’ new album as he announces, “This is me … now,” while wearing a chain with a Dunkin’ donut around his neck.

The commercial ends with the caption, “To Be Continued.”

The Dunkin’s spot was inspired by Affleck’s infamous “bored” look going viral last year as he sat with his wife, 54, at the 2023 Grammys.

Lopez has since defended her husband’s appearance at award shows, saying, “He is happy!”

Last year, the two-time Oscar winner starred in Dunkin’s first Super Bowl commercial, playing a Dunkin’ employee working the drive-thru window. Lopez was one of his customers, and she teased Affleck, saying, “What are you doing? Is that what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”

Over the weekend, Lopez performed as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and during the closing credits, she seemingly mouthed onstage “I love you, Ben.” She added, “I love you guys,” seemingly referring to her and Affleck’s blended family and blew them a kiss. (Lopez shares two children with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck, 51, coparents three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)