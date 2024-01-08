Jennifer Lopez is insisting that husband Ben Affleck is doing just fine despite those paparazzi photos.

“Ben is doing alright. You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you,” Lopez, 54, told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, January 7, at the 2024 Golden Globes of Affleck’s facial expressions. “He is good. He is happy. He is here — he is nominated. I’m chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for.”

Snaps of Affleck, 51, running errands often go viral for their hilarious relatability. Lopez, for her part, told ET: “They don’t pick up on my face.”

Lopez walked the red carpet solo but reunited with Affleck inside. She rocked a custom Nicole + Felicia ball gown featuring dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves constructed from giant rosettes and a sleek corseted bodice. Lopez paired the look with pink and diamond jewels. Affleck, for his part, wore a black tux.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes The 2024 Golden Globes have commenced! The biggest names in TV and film have blessed Us with their style sense at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7. From gorgeous gowns to dapper suits, viewers were able to feast their eyes on some serious fashion — especially after the 2023 […]

Ahead of the awards ceremony, Lopez gushed that she was in attendance to support Affleck, whose 2023 film Air was nominated for Best Picture, Musical or Comedy.

“He’s my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of him, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated,” Lopez said during Variety and Entertainment Tonight’s official red carpet pre-show.

While the pair have both attended the Golden Globes in the past, the event on Sunday marked their first joint appearance. Affleck was dating Lopez when he was nominated for his fourth Golden Globe Award in 2022, but the show didn’t have any celebrities in attendance. (Affleck also didn’t win his category that year.)

Lopez, for her part, was nominated for her performance in Hustlers in January 2020 but brought then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez as her plus one. Us Weekly confirmed that Lopez and Rodriguez, 48, split in March 2021.

Related: See the Complete List of Golden Globes 2024 Nominees and Winners Shannon Finney/Getty Images; Warner Bros. The 81st annual Golden Globes officially kicked off the 2024 awards season on Sunday, January 7, with Hollywood’s hottest stars stepping out for the big night. Nominations were announced in December 2023. Barbie and Succession earned the most nods for film and TV, respectively, with nine each. Oppenheimer trailed closely […]

After she and Rodriguez called off their engagement, Lopez reconnected with former fiancé Affleck in spring 2021. (The pair were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004.) The twosome tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022.

After Lopez and Rodriguez celebrated one year of marriage in July 2023, a source exclusively told Us that Lopez couldn’t believe the duo had already hit their anniversary milestone.

“The time has absolutely flown by,” the insider said, adding that the pair’s families “have blended so seamlessly” since their nuptials. (Both welcomed children in previous marriages. Lopez shares twins Elle and Max, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

“They love spending time with the kids as one big family,” the source said.