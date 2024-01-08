Jennifer Lopez took the spotlight while walking the red carpet solo at the 2024 Golden Globes, but don’t worry Bennifer stans — she reunited with Ben Affleck inside the ceremony.

Lopez, 54, glowed in a custom Nicole + Felicia ball gown that featured dramatic off-the-shoulder sleeves constructed from giant rosettes and a sleek corseted bodice. She topped off the look with pink and diamond jewels.

She said on Variety and Entertainment Tonight’s official pre-show that she was there to support Affleck, 51, whose 2023 film Air is nominated for the Best Picture, Musical or Comedy category. “He’s my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of him, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated,” Lopez said.

Affleck’s best friend Matt Damon also earned a nod at the awards show for his portrayal of Sonny Vaccaro in the film.

Affleck, for his part, played former Nike CEO Phil Knight in Air. Additionally, he served as the movie’s director and one of the producers on the project.

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Golden Globes The 2024 Golden Globes have commenced! The biggest names in TV and film have blessed Us with their style sense at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 7. From gorgeous gowns to dapper suits, viewers were able to feast their eyes on some serious fashion — especially after the 2023 […]

While Affleck and Lopez are awards show veterans — and both have previously attended the Golden Globes — the Sunday, January 7, event is their first joint appearance at the annual ceremony.

When Lopez was nominated in January 2020 for her performance in Hustlers, she brought her then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez as her date. One year later, Us Weekly confirmed that Lopez and Rodriguez, 48, called off their engagement in March 2021.

Lopez moved on with Affleck, whom she was previously engaged to from 2002 to 2004, in spring 2021. Although Affleck was dating Lopez when he was nominated for his fourth Golden Globe award in 2022, the awards show didn’t have any celebrities in attendance when the winners were announced that year.

Affleck didn’t win his Golden Globes category in January 2022, but he won a bigger prize in April of that year when Lopez accepted his proposal. The twosome tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote via her “On the J Lo” newsletter at the time, hours after Us confirmed that she and Affleck wed. “[The wedding was] exactly what we wanted.”

Related: Celebs Pack on the PDA at the Golden Globes: Photos The Golden Globe Awards are a big night for stars and their significant others! Sometimes they celebrate with a tear-filled acceptance speech, but presenters and attendees get in on the loveliest with a kiss, hug, or sultry after party dance. Click through the gallery to see some of the star's best PDA moments!

The duo celebrated their union with a bigger ceremony in August 2022 in Georgia. The couple’s combined five children were all in town for the big day. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“The time has absolutely flown by,” an insider exclusively told Us in July 2023 after Lopez and Affleck celebrated one year of marriage. The source noted that the pair’s families “have blended so seamlessly” since their nuptials, adding, “They love spending time with the kids as one big family.”