Jolly old St. Nate! Jacob Elordi showered his ex Zendaya with praise ahead of the highly anticipated Euphoria Christmas episode.

“She’s a power unto herself and so talented,” the actor, 23, told Vanity Fair in an interview published on Friday, November 13, while discussing his costar’s recent Emmy win. “Such a sweetheart.”

Zendaya, 24, made history in September when she became the youngest-ever recipient of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as recovering teen drug addict Rue Bennett in the HBO show. Elordi, who plays troubled athlete Nate Jacobs, congratulated the Greatest Showman star at the time, writing on his Instagram Stories, “Congratulations captain @zendaya. Bravo.”

After months of speculation, Us Weekly broke the news in February that the Kissing Booth star and Zendaya were dating. Their relationship ended up being short-lived, however, as he moved on with his current girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, just weeks later.

“Kaia is having a lot of fun with Jacob,” a source exclusively told Us in October. “Her family thinks he is a stand-up guy and a breath of fresh air.”

While Elordi and Zendaya are no longer an item, they have remained good friends as they continue to work on Euphoria together. The season 1 finale aired in August 2019, and (spoiler alert!) ended with Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) leaving Rue at a train station before Rue relapsed on drugs.

The network announced in October that two special episodes are set to air before season 2 premieres, bridging the gap between the story lines. The first, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” is Christmas-themed and picks up where viewers last saw Rue. Details about the second episode have yet to be unveiled.

“We really missed them,” the Spider-Man: Far From Home star wrote via Instagram last month alongside a new promotional photo. “Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on @hbo.”