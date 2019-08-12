There in spirit! Bachelor Nation’s Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert had to miss the wedding of their close pals Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon on Sunday, August 11, but they didn’t let that stop them from celebrating at home.

“When your pediatrician tells you that you shouldn’t travel to the wedding… but you really wanted to wear your bridesmaid’s dress…” Tolbert, 32, captioned an Instagram picture of himself in sweatpants with his arm around Roper, also 32, who was rocking an emerald green gown.

The Bachelor alum took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, August 10, to explain to followers that her doctor urged her to not travel to the Rhode Island wedding since she had just given birth less than two weeks ago. Roper and Tolbert welcomed their second child, a son named Brooks, in late July. They are also parents of daughter Emerson, 2.

“Who took this picture?” Haibon, 30, wrote in the comments section of Tolbert’s post, sparking a funny reply from the doting dad.

“We made Brooks take it,” Tolbert wrote. “Was the least he could do for making us miss your wedding…”

Haibon added: “We love you guys so much! It was really sad not having you both at the wedding. You’re such a big part of our lives and have been there every step of the way. You both were there in spirit, we love you and can’t wait to celebrate soon!!”

Earlier on Sunday, Tolbert and Roper shared two heartfelt tributes in honor of Haibon and Iaconetti, 31, who first met while both couples were on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“A love story for the ages… a romantic comedy straight from the 90’s… Jared marrying the one person he loves more than Tom Brady… Happy Wedding Day!” Tolbert wrote alongside a photo of the four pals. “Part of me can’t believe Ashley and Jared are actually getting married today… and part of me feels like they have been married for years… but one thing I know for certain is that they are perfect for each other. I can’t wait to see what life has in store for you guys – congrats on your big day @jaredhaibon and @ashley_iaconetti.”

Roper shared a similar picture and wrote: “’I’ve been teary today and have been looking back on all the memories we’ve made together … It’s heartbreaking we can’t be there physically with you today as you become your own family, but we will always be here to love and support you and to lift you up. I cannot think of two people more perfect and more compatible than you two.”

