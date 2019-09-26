



The most NSFW edition of Jimmy Kimmel’s Mean Tweets ever? Jake Gyllenhaal, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya and more celebrities took on their trolls during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, September 25.

“Jake Gyllenhaal’s d–k smells like hot dog water,” the 38-year-old actor read. Without missing a beat, he replied, “It’s like a haiku. It’s a beautiful, beautiful thing to say.”

Kardashian, for her part, started laughing after reading a tweet that said, “I’d rather plant poison ivy plants in my anus before hearing another word about Kim Kardashian!“

“Go ahead and do that,” the KKW Beauty CEO, 38, quipped. “Please.”

Zendaya, meanwhile, had an epic response after a tweeter wrote that her “feet smell like Funyuns.”

“Let’s check, shall we?” the 23-year-old Euphoria star said as she took off her Christian Louboutin heels. “No, smells like success to me.”

While Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams couldn’t help but giggle after a social media user compared her looks to a “very young grandma,” comedian Tiffany Haddish had choice words for her troll.

“Tiffany Haddish has a big ass mouth. You can’t bring ratchet ass bitches like her nowhere. Just shut the f–k up,” the tweet read.

The Girl’s Trip star, 39, quipped back, “Well you know what, why don’t you shut the f–k up with your 14 followers? But thank you for introducing me to them.”

Kimmel’s first Mean Tweets video aired in 2012. He opened about the segment during an interview with The New York Times the following year.

“That has become a very popular segment for us,” the host said. “They are all real tweets. There are some who have indicted otherwise, that’s not the case. It’s always a delicate thing when we hand them the list of mean things that they’ve been called. Some of the publicists say, ‘We’re not doing this. I’m not handing this list to my client.’ And some are like, ‘Is there anything meaner.’ And we’re like, ‘Oh yeah, there are some meaner ones. You want those?”

Watch Sarah Paulson, Fred Savage, Will Ferrell, Jon Hamm, Chris Rock, David Harbour, David Spade, Jeff Goldblum, Mark Hamill and Martin Short respond to their trolls in the video above!

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs on ABC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

