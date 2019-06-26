Being an ally. Jake Owen provided a pointed diss to a troll who was less than pleased with the country singer showing support for the LGBTQ community.

Owen, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 25, to share a preview of him covering Cher’s “Believe” with a country twist in the midst of Pride Month. In the post’s caption, he stated: “love is love.”

“Some of my closest friends and coworkers, are part of the #lgbt community and I couldn’t be more happy for the progress they have made,” he wrote. “I’m inspired by people loving people no matter who you are. I BELIEVE the world needs more love. No matter where it comes from.”

Owen continued by explaining what led him to select Cher’s song, adding: “I googled ‘gayest’ songs of all time and the boys and I decided to put our country spin on Cher’s ‘Believe.’ Hope you dig. I plan on releasing all of these backstage random songs we’ve created very very soon. Stay tuned friends, and most importantly, love everyone.”

One person, meanwhile, was not amused by the “Down to the Honkytonk” crooner’s message and subsequently shared her disappointment in the comments section. “Suddenly I feel sick that I have tickets to your show here on Thursday night,” she wrote.

Owen, in turn, gave a sincere and loving response to the fan apologizing that she feels “sick” about having a ticket to his upcoming concert date. However, he also advised the troll that it might “do you good” to “come out, smile, laugh, sing a long with a bunch of strangers that are all going through what we call ‘life.’”

“I definitely didn’t delete your comment or anyone’s comment from this feed. It’s really only you and few other ignorant people that make yourself look silly,” he continued, dissing the hate on his post. “If you make it out to my show, come give me a hug. You need one. If you decide not to come, trust me … we will all be okay. We like to share our shows with people that are kind, and loving.”

After Owen taught the fan a lesson in being kind, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line dropped a comment in support of his pal’s powerful message.

“Love this my brother and think it’s awesome that you’re down to talk about topics that are not necessarily comfortable. Keep doing what’s right and don’t worry about the people that don’t get it,” the singer, 32, wrote. “Not everybody is comfortable accepting others for who they are but I’m glad you are and you use your voice to show love and acceptance to everyone. Proud to call u a friend.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!