YouTube star James Charles announced on Friday, May 24, that he is canceling his Sisters tour on the heels of his feud with fellow beauty influencer Tati Westbrook.

“A lot has gone on in the past few weeks which has led many people, including myself, wondering what was going to happen to the tour,” the 20-year-old said. “And after the last week of meetings and phone calls, and trying to figure it all out … we have officially come to the very, very tough decision that I am canceling the Sisters tour.”

“Now I know this sucks and people are going to be upset and sad about it, trust me I am not really happy about this either,” he added.

“I made the decision to pull the tour. This was 100 percent my decision. None of the venues pulled out, none of the brands that were going to be sponsoring it pulled out and keep in mind, it was almost completely sold out and still, less than one percent of people who bought tickets contacted about refunds,” Charles continued. “The Sisters Tour is not being canceled because I was ‘canceled.’ Let’s make that clear. I made the decision for a lot of different personal reasons.”

As previously reported Charles and his mentor Westbrook had a very public falling out earlier this month after the 37-year-old posted a 43-minute video to YouTube titled “BYE SISTER,” in which she called out Charles for double-crossing her with a hair vitamin endorsement and accused him of sexually harassing straight men.

After Charles posted an apology and denied her harassment allegations, the pair agreed to put their differences behind them. But not before the first male Covergirl spokesperson lost nearly three million YouTube subscribers and celebrities including Kylie Jenner unfollowed him.

In his Instagram Stories on Friday, Charles said he didn’t want to talk about the drama of the past few weeks but admitted, “I’m not better and I’m not back either but I am trying to move on with my life and focus on good things that make me happy … with that being said, I’m still not doing well.”

He added that the last few weeks “have been a rollercoaster” and told his fans that he was making sure that he takes “a little bit of time off to get my head back where it needs to be.”

