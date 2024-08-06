The Bachelorette alum James McCoy Taylor is speaking out after he was accused of forcing himself on a 19-year-old college student.

Earlier this week, Us Weekly confirmed that Taylor, 38, was arrested at a bar in Brazos County, Texas, on Sunday, August 4. Taylor was arrested on warrants issued by the Bryan Police Department for an incident that occurred in April and was booked on assault causing bodily injury and unlawful restraint charges.

According to a police report obtained by local news outlet KBTX, Taylor and the woman allegedly returned to a condominium he had been staying in after leaving a bar together. It was at Taylor’s home that the woman told police she began to feel uncomfortable while kissing Taylor in a bedroom.

According to the victim, Taylor became “very serious and intense” after she informed him that she wanted to leave, and “got a look on his face that frightened her.” She proceeded to go to the bathroom and ask a friend to call her an Uber, after which she discovered Taylor nude on the bed.

Taylor began to walk her out but then allegedly slammed the door shut and began aggressively kissing her, throwing her to the ground and getting on top of her and allegedly groping her private area, per the police report. The woman reportedly managed to break free and get into her Uber waiting outside the apartment.

The report states that the woman met with police the next day and had injuries on her buttocks and hips. She also showed officers texts she sent to her friend during the incident, some of which read, “Please come get me,’ and, “He’s forcing himself on me.’”

Prior to his arrest, Taylor allegedly told police his encounter with the victim was “enjoyable and consensual.”. He was eventually released on an $8,000 bond.

Us has reached out to Taylor — who has denied the claims in a statement — for comment.

“So let me get this straight. Not so much as a scratch on me as I showed police via pictures of my whole body which was awkward, to say the least, and I’m a pretty big guy, but I was trying to ‘unlawfully restraint’ a girl and she just … got away?” Taylor told multiple outlets on Monday, August 5. “And walked right to her Uber right outside my House? With no injuries? OK, got it. This makes tons of sense. Trust me if there were any injuries they’d be all over the internet.”

He went on to note that he does not remember the name of his alleged victim but claims the woman’s family has confronted him about his allegations. “I would never hurt anybody. I’m nice to every person I meet. That’s my statement,” Taylor said. “Now go ahead and trash my life because you hate my political stances or for the views, you’ll get on TikTok.”

The victim’s father told KBTX that his daughter reportedly changed universities as a result of the alleged assault.

Taylor — who appeared on JoJo Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette — was previously arrested and found guilty of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon in 2022.

The former reality star also faced criticism for participating in the January 2021 Capitol Riot in Washington D.C., protesting Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss. “Big thanks to #TheBachelor family for supporting me during this time … from top to bottom,” he wrote via X at the time. “Conservative producers are the best!! Thank you @ABCNetwork @ABC & @BachelorABC for having my back while I legally supported our President.”

The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss slammed Taylor’s comments, writing via X, “Whoever that former cast member/idiot jerkoff is that went to Trump’s treasonous rally, got a message for ya … You are officially exiled from #BachelorNation!!!”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).