Jamie Foxx is planning to share more details about his April 2023 medical scare in his upcoming stand-up comedy special.

“I’m so thankful and I get emotional because it’s beyond the scope,” Foxx, 56, said while accepting the African American Film Critics Association’s Producers Award for his company Foxxhole Productions on Sunday, March 3. “I had some people in my life that really made sure I was here because it was dire straits.”

Foxx admitted that while “everybody wants to know what happened” during his medical complication, he plans to share the details in a new stand-up special, which does not yet have a release date.

Along with Foxx returning to stand-up comedy, he is also planning to return to host the musical game show Beat Shazam after taking last season off to focus on his health. Jamie’s daughter Corinne Foxx will also reappear as the show’s cohost DJ. The duo have hosted the show together since 2017. (Jamie shares Corinne, 30, with ex Connie Kline and daughter Anelise, 15, with ex Kristin Grannis.)

“Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of Beat Shazam,” Allison Wallach, president of Fox Entertainment unscripted, said in a statement to Variety on Monday, March 4. “As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”

In April 2023, Corinne revealed that her father had suffered an unspecified medical incident.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” read her statement. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Nearly three months later, a source told Us Weekly that Jamie was still recovering from the health scare.

“Jamie is doing so much better and he’s starting to feel like himself again. He’s not 100 percent and is still taking things easy, but he’s definitely on the road to recovery,” an insider shared with Us, noting that Jamie “has a huge support system around him and his friends and family are making sure that he doesn’t take on too much.”

In August 2023, Jamie said that he’s been on the mend and is grateful for his recovery.

“You’re lookin at a man who is thankful. Finally startin to feel like myself,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s been an unexpected dark journey, but I can see the light. I’m thankful to everyone that reached out and sent well wishes and prayers. l I have a lot of people to thank. [You] just don’t know how much it meant, I will be thanking all of you personally and if you didn’t know, GOD IS GOOD all day every day.”

After several months of recovery, Jamie made his return to set in January for the first time since his medical complication. The actor was spotted in Atlanta, Georgia, filming his upcoming movie Back to Action with Cameron Diaz.