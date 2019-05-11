On the defense. Jamie Lynn Spears clapped back at a hater who insinuated she had ulterior motives for showing support for her sister, Britney Spears, amid the pop star’s conservatorship hearing.

“Fear of losing your allowance, I see!” the Instagram user commented on the Zoey 101 alum’s Friday, May 10, post. The photo in question, captioned simply with a star emoji, showed a smiling, serene-looking Britney, 37.

Jamie Lynn, 28, swiftly shut down the troll’s harsh remark. “Haha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister,” she replied. “That is HER hard earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it.. I would not spend money I did not earn.”

The exchange occurred hours after Britney appeared in court to discuss her conservatorship. The Grammy winner sat next to her mother, Lynne Spears, at the hearing, which was closed to the public.

A source previously revealed to Us Weekly that the judge was “very concerned about Britney” and “told all parties involved she [wanted] to see Britney in person, and very soon.”

Lynne, 64, filed a request on Monday, May 6, to be made aware of updates in her eldest daughter’s case. Jamie Spears, Britney’s dad and the Through the Storm author’s ex-husband, has been over the conservatorship since 2007 but is now battling health issues after his colon ruptured in late 2018.

Jamie Lynn spoke out in defense of her sister last month as speculation ran rampant about the “…Baby One More Time” singer’s mental health. “10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after,” the country songstress wrote via Instagram. “I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand. Do not come for me or the ones I love anymore.”

Britney checked out of a wellness center days later after completing one month of treatment.

