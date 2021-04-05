Untag, please! Jana Kramer was not happy that ex-husband Johnathon Schaech shared a photo of their 2010 wedding on social media.

“So my ex-husband, because I guess he technically was a husband, so he tweeted out a picture of our wedding day,” Kramer, 37, said on the Monday, April 5, episode of her “Whine Down” podcast. “But he tags me in it … first of all, why are you tagging me in it?”

On her podcast, the country singer said that she and Schaech, 51, are friendly, and noted that she’s actually close with Schaech’s now-wife, Julie Solomon. Still, she didn’t appreciate the surprise trip down memory lane. “We’ve been great, but it kinda rubbed me wrong,” Kramer said. “Like, why are you posting a photo of our wedding day? That’s from the past.”

She continued, “I didn’t want to see that photo on my Twitter. And now you’re tagging me in it. So I don’t want other people to see that photo. Yeah, you can Google it if you’re searching and you wanna see it. It bothered me.”

Schaech reiterated his ex’s description of their current relationship, writing on Twitter that they’re “best friends.” The One Tree Hill alum even admitted that she texted him after he started responding to fan comments on the wedding photo. “I’m like, ‘Can you be nice and not say mean things about me on Twitter?'” she said, adding that she’s “annoyed” the post is still up. “Part of me wants to text him and be like, ‘Can you take that down?'”

Kramer and Schaech married in July 2010 but separated 12 days later. Their divorce was finalized in June 2011.

The That Thing You Do! star, who was previously married to Christina Applegate from 2001 to 2007, wed Solomon, 36, in 2013. They share two children, son Camden, 7, and daughter Lily, 8 months.

Kramer has also been married three times. She was married to Michael Gambino for less than a year in 2004 and tied the knot with Mike Caussin in 2015. The pair have two children, daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.