Working through it. Jana Kramer and her husband, Michael Caussin, celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, May 22, nearly two years after Us Weekly revealed he cheated on her with multiple women.

“For better or for worse…. I love you babe…. Happy 3 years ;),” the One Tree Hill alum, 34, wrote alongside a series of photos from their 2015 nuptials. She added the hashtags, “#loveispatient #loveiskind #loveforgivesall.”

The pair, who share 2-year-old daughter Jolie Rae, renewed their vows over the holidays in 2017 after Caussin sought treatment for his addiction following news of his infidelity.

Kramer has been candid about the former NFL’s star’s cheating and their marital issues, opening up exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month about how the scandal affected their relationship.

“We’re still working on it. We’re still fighting,” the “Dammit” singer told Us on May 8. “We try to put our relationship first, but when you’re a parent, especially a new parent, that’s hard just because my focus is so on Jolie. But we make time for therapy, and he’s working really hard with his stuff. It’s a process but, you know, as long as two people continue to work, then hopefully it works out.”

“Infidelity has changed me so much that now I have to work on that piece [of our relationship],” Kramer continued. “I can’t keep blaming and putting the blame on him. … Now I have to work on how to stay present and not go in the past. And it’s a tough road, but a lot of it has to be turned and looked in the mirror to kind of be like, ‘All right, well, why?’”

The Dancing With the Stars alum also revealed the duo have suffered multiple miscarriages since reuniting after the scandal.

“My body just went through so many hormonal changes and I was like, ‘There are so many women that feel this way way right now and they feel alone too,’” Kramer told Us of her decision to share her pain on social media. “It’s frustrating, but what I’ve realized is, it’s truly a miracle to have a baby and it’s all in God’s timing and hands … If it’s meant to be, it will be.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!