Fans weren’t the only ones left baffled after Mike Caussin recently revealed that he’d call it quits on his relationship with wife Jana Kramer if she was unfaithful.

“I am still scratching my head about that, too, because it feels very one-sided to me, and it honestly kind of hurts my feelings that he wouldn’t stand by me if I did that,” Kramer, 35, told Us Weekly in the iHeart Radio Wango Tango Podcast Suite sponsored by Sugar Bear Hair in L.A. on Saturday, June 1. “And I think that’s what hurts me — knowing no matter the work we’ve done or not that you wouldn’t stand by me.”

Caussin — who was also on hand at the event — attempted to explain his point, which he originally brought up on the Monday, May 27, episode of Kramer’s “Whine Down” podcast.

“I know deal breaker means deal breaker, if it happens, you’re out. That’s why I tried to talk around it and say that no one knows how they’re going to act until they’re in that situation, and the same goes for me,” Caussin, 32, dished to Us. “And so, because of all the work we have done, it would just be crazy to think that that would even happen, but if it did, that means we missed a lot of steps along the way. And I don’t know — that’s just the one thing — I don’t know if there’s anything else that would make me consider being a deal breaker.”

Kramer, however, noted that it’s still a hard pill to swallow. “That one still bothers me a little bit,” she said. “One day we’ll understand.”

Kramer and Caussin briefly split in September 2016 after Us Weekly revealed he cheated on Kramer with multiple women. He entered treatment for 60 days and the couple later reconciled, renewing their vows in December 2017.

Kramer also stuck by Caussin despite his sex addiction relapse in 2018. The twosome — who share daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 6 months — celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary last month.

“It was definitely reflective. For us, I think every anniversary is going to be that way, where we will be able to look back and be like, ‘Wow, look how far we’ve come,’” Kramer told Us on Saturday. “Because each year, we add on to our years being married shows the commitment, and the growth, and the perseverance that we’ve been able to have in this relationship. To get through everything we have, and to continue to fight for what we have.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

