She wasn’t willing to give him up that easy. Jana Kramer explained to her Instagram fans on Tuesday, April 9, why she fought for her relationship with husband Mike Caussin following his infidelity.

“Because even after all the hurt I still loved him so much,” the “Whine Down” podcast host, 35, wrote during an Instagram Stories Q&A when asked what made her make the decision to stay with him. “And I knew that he was a good man and father at his core. No one is perfect.”

Kramer also shared some advice for her followers who may be going through a rough patch with their significant others. “If both parties are willing then don’t give up,” she wrote. “Go to a therapist and work on your marriage. It’s hard but if two people are willing to fight for their marriage then it could be beautiful.”

News that Caussin, 32, cheated on the One Tree Hill alum made headlines in September 2016, a little more than one year after they tied the knot, leading them to separate at the time. After working on their marriage, the duo — who share daughter Jolie, 3, and son Jace, 3 months — reconciled and renewed their vows in December 2017.

Kramer has since been open about her husband’s unfaithfulness as well as his battle with sex addiction, revealing last month that the former NFL player had a “massive relapse” about a year ago.

“It’s been a combination of meditation, 12-Step meetings, therapy,” Caussin explained to Us at an event on April 2, about how he works through his struggles. “I have a weekly men’s group that I go to [in which] we all kind of keep each other in check. Just trying to be as honest as I can with Jana and with the people in my support system. … Those are just things that I do that keep me in my right mind and keep me sober and keep me healthy.”

As for his wife’s outlook on his addiction, Kramer opened up at the same event: “Here’s the thing: Whether you’re an addict or not, something could always happen. Anyone can cheat. Someone can cheat right now or tomorrow.”

She added: “Of course, [with] an addict, I think there’s always that chance that it’s a higher chance, but I also know that where he’s at now, and the work we’ve done in our relationship … He’s got to live day by day, and in this moment today, I know he’s sober and he’s healthy and we’re happy.”

