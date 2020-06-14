Jane Lynch has used her time in quarantine to become closer to dogs, especially her cocker spaniel Rumi.

“I travel a lot. I go to New York probably two or three times a month to do something or other. And, of course, I’m not doing that now,” the Glee alum, 59, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, June 10, while promoting ElleVet Sciences’ Pets In Need project. “Rumi’s been with us for about two years. So, he wasn’t my day to day pet until the quarantine, where I was home all the time.”

Lynch added, “He and I have become so close. Almost too close, that he growls at anybody that comes near me. … He’s a bit of a handful, but we’re Frick and Frack. We have a really tight relationship. And, when I leave, I go get my coffee in the morning and I take a walk in the neighborhood, he’s absolutely bereft.”

The Hollywood Game Night host also is a dog mom to another cocker spaniel named Bernice. Her dog Millie, a pitbull/shepherd mix, died last Thanksgiving. “Millie was a senior, a pit/shepherd, one of the most gorgeous beings I’ve ever encountered in my life,” she said of the late pup.

“That was a real loss — and, we had three or four [dogs] before that, too,” she continued. “So we usually always have three, but Rumi is a handful and he’s got issues. So, we have to watch him around Bernice. We just have to keep an eye on this guy, and he’s better with less dogs in his house.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress recently teamed up with ElleVet Sciences for its relief mission, Pets In Need. The initiative is intended to provide aid to homeless pets who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Veterinarians partnering with ElleVet will travel across select U.S. cities to provide care, food and essential supplies to pets in need.

Lynch was already an ElleVet supporter as she has used some of their dog supplements to help her own pets. “We adopt seniors. So the minute we get them, they usually need some kind of healthcare,” Lynch explained to Us. “[My vet Patrick Mahaney has] been wonderful. He’s helped us with so many dogs and he’s a part of it, so he turned me on to it.”

Lynch added, “Our dogs were already on the ElleVet CBD and mobility treats, the mobility oil and the treat. So, I was very happy to speak up for them and put some light on what they’re doing because it’s really noble and wonderful and I think real care and change happens locally.”

With reporting by Marc Lupo