Gina Rodriguez is a married woman! The Jane the Virgin star and her fiancé, Joe LoCicero, tied the knot on Saturday, May 4.

“‘With that one kiss we got 100 new family members’ my 9 year old niece, Mia ❤️,” the 34-year-old actress began on Monday, May 6, alongside a video from her nuptials via Instagram. “Thank you to my mother in law for the wedding of my dreams. And the village that helped her!”

Rodriguez gave a sweet shoutout to her costar on the CW hit Justin Baldoni for performing at the wedding alongside her brother-in-law.

“Special thank you to our soul brother @justinbaldoni and my new brother for singing me down the aisle,” she gushed.

Rodriguez concluded: “May 4th, 2019 was absolute MAGIC. To my husband Joseph, I am yours forever. ❤️”

The Someone Great star stunned in a white satin gown for the ceremony before changing into a second dress for the reception. In the video from their special day, both Rodriguez and LoCicero appear to get emotional as she made her way down the aisle.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in August 2018 that the duo were engaged.

“I have a very, very special man in my life. I am engaged. You’re the first people that I’ve told,” she told Us at the time. “It’s wonderful blessings like that, that make me realize that if I have an opportunity to help someone else, I want to.”

Rodriguez and LoCicero met on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016, when he guest starred on the series as a stripper.

“He thought I was being nice to him because I am nice to everyone that comes on the show,” she explained on Live With Kelly and Ryan in November 2017. “So he thought I was just being super sweet to him and I thought he was just being sweet on me because I’m the lead.”

