Janet Jackson called police on Saturday, June 2, to check on the welfare of her 17-month-old-old son, Eissa, who was with the singer’s estranged husband, Wissam Al Mana.

A watch commander with the Malibu County Sheriff’s office confirms to Us Weekly that the Grammy winner made the call before 10 p.m. and authorities went to the Nobu Hotel to check on the boy. “Deputies were there and the child was OK so we left,” the commander told Us.

Jackson’s brother Randy Jackson told Entertainment Tonight that the “Miss You Much” singer called 911 after being contacted by a nanny who was helping Al Mana look after his son. Randy claims that the nanny was concerned about the Qatari billionaire’s behavior, which she believed was aggressive.

The woman was “terrified” and “locked herself in a bathroom so she could contact Janet,” Randy told ET‘s Kevin Frazier.

Janet, 52, and Al Mana split from her husband of nearly five years in April 2017, just three months after giving birth to their only child.

A Jackson family confidant told Us in September 2017 that Janet “felt like a prisoner” living with a husband who wanted “a traditional wife who stuck with Muslim traditions.”

She has been fighting Al Mana for sole custody of Eissa. Randy previously claimed that Janet suffered “verbal abuse” during her marriage to the London-based businessman, an allegation that Al Mana’s attorneys dismissed in a statement as “deeply hurtful allegations” that they were not going to dignify with a response.

